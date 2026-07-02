This Popular Wine Brand Has A Reputation For Being Low Quality
There are several phases to becoming a wine snob, from increasing your wine budget to diligently investigating food pairings. Developing a searing, white-hot hatred of boxed wines like Franzia is also part of the journey, but connoisseurs aren't alone when it comes to criticism of this brand. "The World's Most Popular Wine" (at least according to its website) offers a variety of reds, whites, blends, and wine cocktails. Franzia is cheap, it comes in a box, and people have a lot of not-nice things to say about its perceived low-quality ingredients (unlike other comestibles, wine manufacturers aren't required to list all the inclusions on the label).
On Reddit, one poster declared, "I'm sorry, but Franzia is a terrible product. I can't believe they sell as well as they do." A Sam's Club reviewer was similarly dismayed by a box of Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon, writing, "Subpar taste for a little savings. Not nearly as good as Black Box." And on a Fine Wine & Good Spirits retail site, a shopper said they were looking for a Gallo Hearty Burgundy dupe and picked up a box of Franzia. They weren't impressed by the brand and gave it just 1 star. When prompted for an appropriate food pairing, they replied, "Gas station sushi, if you must."
Despite its reputation Franzia remains a top choice
Franzia may not be the most lauded wine brand on the market, but you can't argue with its sales. According to Forbes, the company moves about 23 million cases each year, and Franzia fans are likely wooed by the low price. Consider that a 5-liter box of Franzia yields about 34 glasses (assuming each glass contains a 5-ounce serving), while a standard bottle of wine contains approximately five glasses. That means you'd need almost seven bottles to match Franzia's total pour, and it's unlikely that you'd find them for less than $22.99 (the price of a 5-liter box of Franzia Chablis from our local liquor store).
Freshness is another area in which boxed wines like Franzia excel. Thanks to package innovations like airtight taps and collapsible bags (which minimize oxygen exposure), boxed wine can remain fresh for up to six weeks in the refrigerator. And despite what the brand's detractors have to say, Franzia receives regular praise for its drinkability, which makes it accessible to people who might otherwise shy away from fancy wines. However, if you'd like to expand your palate beyond Franzia, here are some beginner tips for choosing a quality wine, like choosing bottles with thick, dark glass.