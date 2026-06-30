3 Ways Beginners Can Easily Identify Quality Gin (And What To Avoid)

Gin bottles, with their distinctive graphic designs and timeless appeal, often seem like works of art. For many, the same could be said for the bottles' contents. But if wine is made from grapes and good whiskey is aged in barrels, what exactly goes into making gin?

Legally, gin is defined as a distilled spirit of at least 40 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) with juniper being its main flavor. In the EU, the legal minimum ABV for gin is 37.5 percent, but otherwise, juniper remains the dominant requirement. Its clean, crisp flavor makes it a versatile liquor that is used in a variety of classic cocktails, most notably, perhaps, the gin and tonic.

But what about its production processes? What other flavors can be expressed in gin? In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rob Masters, co-founder and head distiller at The Family Jones Distillery, gives us the lowdown on what to look for in quality gin, and also what to avoid. Never again make the same mistakes that other people do when drinking gin. For a beginner, it comes down to this: Study the label to learn how it's made (and its ABV), be mindful of flavors (versus flavorings), and when in doubt, ask the experts what they prefer and use that as a starting point.