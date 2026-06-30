The Best Italian Sub In Boston Isn't In The North End

There are a few things you pick up quickly when you move to Massachusetts. You learn how to say city names properly: Worcester is "Wista," Leominster is "Lemminsta," and Auburn is "Awbin." You learn to do your grocery shopping at Market Basket. And you learn to visit Boston's North End for Italian food. There's good reason for that last one. Boston is a city of great food, but the North End has an abundance of Italian restaurants, from old-school joints to modern favorites. The neighborhood has over 100 eateries, so its fame is well-deserved.

But don't go to the North End for an Italian sub (or "grinder," in local parlance). There, I said it. You can find exceptional Italian sandwiches there, but the best one in the city is actually a couple miles northeast in the significantly less-famous neighborhood of Orient Heights (part of East Boston, or Eastie). That's where you'll find Milano's Deli, a local landmark that's been turning out show-stopping grinders since 1967. After getting frustrated one day at the lines for simple sandwiches in the North End, I took the T out to Milano's on a whim and never looked back.

The roughly 15-minute ride from downtown Boston may as well put you in a different world. Orient Heights feels less like a bustling city neighborhood and more like a quaint New England seaside town, with small shops and restaurants lining the streets just blocks from the beach. You'd almost forget you're still in Boston if not for the drone of airplanes above: Milano's is just across a small inlet from Logan Airport.