How Culver's Chooses Its Custard Flavor Of The Day, According To Redditors
Wisconsin-born burger chain Culver's is known for its high-quality frozen custard. However, when it comes to ordering the best Culver's custard, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Do you start with vanilla or chocolate custard? Which toppings are the best — candy, nuts, or fruit? This is where the Flavor of the Day comes in really handy. The experts have done the work for you. But how do they choose which combo to feature?
According to Reddit, unless a new flavor is making its debut that day and being featured across the chain, each Culver's location gets to pick its own Flavor of the Day. One employee who is in charge of choosing the flavors at their location explained, "There is a website where you select the flavor for each day of the upcoming month. And for my store we have some general guidelines like making sure we can still make lemon ice, and not put several double flavors back to back." Employees shared on Reddit that choices may also be based on what sells well at that location, what ingredients are on hand, and how difficult a particular flavor is to create.
What makes the Flavor of the Day unique?
Some of the best Culver's frozen custard flavors can be recreated when they are not the featured Flavor of the Day. The Oreo Cookie Overload is made with chocolate custard, chocolate syrup, and Oreo cookies. But more complicated flavors will cost you more. A standard frozen custard order includes the base custard plus up to two free toppings or mix-ins. So, as one Redditor pointed out, if the flavor "has nuts or more than 2 toppings [ordering it as the Flavor of the Day] makes it cheaper than adding all those on separately." It's a little like getting some toppings for free.
There are also flavors that are only available when they are being featured. Culver's always offers vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. But employees shared on Reddit that for a Flavor of the Day, flavored extracts might be added to create special flavors like cheesecake, mint, strawberry, peanut butter, and dulce de leche, making those flavors even more special.