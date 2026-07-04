How Culver's Chooses Its Custard Flavor Of The Day, According To Redditors

Wisconsin-born burger chain Culver's is known for its high-quality frozen custard. However, when it comes to ordering the best Culver's custard, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Do you start with vanilla or chocolate custard? Which toppings are the best — candy, nuts, or fruit? This is where the Flavor of the Day comes in really handy. The experts have done the work for you. But how do they choose which combo to feature?

According to Reddit, unless a new flavor is making its debut that day and being featured across the chain, each Culver's location gets to pick its own Flavor of the Day. One employee who is in charge of choosing the flavors at their location explained, "There is a website where you select the flavor for each day of the upcoming month. And for my store we have some general guidelines like making sure we can still make lemon ice, and not put several double flavors back to back." Employees shared on Reddit that choices may also be based on what sells well at that location, what ingredients are on hand, and how difficult a particular flavor is to create.