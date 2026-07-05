Is It Safe To Grill Food On Rusty Grates?

If you're opening your grill for the first time in the grilling season to deliver perfect burgers, or even if you use it regularly, take a good look at the grates. Rust can form on the grates for a variety of reasons, including leftover stuck food particles, moisture and damp environments, and even exposure to salt air (if you're near the ocean). It's not safe to cook food on a rusty grill, but don't make these mistakes when cleaning your grill before you use it.

Inspect your grill and look for a buildup of orange-brown, flaky material on the grates — that's the rust, which forms on some types of metal when exposed to water and air in the right conditions. While rust can form on any metal grates, they're not all equally prone to rusting. Aluminum or cast-iron grates tend to be more apt to rust, while stainless steel may be manufactured as resistant to rust.

The problem with rust is twofold. On the one hand, rust can slowly detach itself from the metal and contaminate your food. The USDA warns rust is not safe for consumption and should be fully removed before using any cookware, including your grill, that has it. Small amounts of rust are generally harmless, but it's safest to simply not eat any. On the other hand, over time, rust can also harm the grill itself. Eventually, as rust forms and flakes off, it degrades the grates' integrity.