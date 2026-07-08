These Major Grocery Chains Are Closing Locations In 2026

For average Americans, grocery shopping is integral to daily life. You find your favorite neighborhood grocer, and you stick by them. Maybe it's the friendly faces. Maybe it's the sense of familiarity. Maybe it's the affordable prices that keep you coming back (and saving you from the most expensive grocery chains in America). But for whatever reason, most shoppers are loyal to their local grocery stores — and that's what makes it all the more heartbreaking when your neighborhood shop closes its doors for good.

Below you'll find a list of major grocery chains across the U.S. that are shuttering locations. For some, it's dozens of stores. For others, it's just a few. While there are many grocery stores that sadly disappeared, let's hope none of your current faves are heading in that direction. Read on to find out whether your go-to spot is putting some of its locations on the chopping block.