Dollar General Canned Food Worth Stocking Up On
Think canned food can't be healthy, tasty, and affordable? It's time to reconsider. Dollar General is a dependable grocery option for communities nationwide, especially in areas where access to large supermarkets is limited. With thousands of locations and frequent sales on already low-priced goods, Dollar General makes it easy to stock up on nourishing, budget-conscious staples without the higher markup often found at traditional grocery stores.
What truly sets these pantry picks apart is their long shelf life, allowing shoppers to make fewer grocery runs while keeping nutritious options on hand. From fiber-rich vegetables to protein-packed tuna and comforting classics like Campbell's soups, Dollar General's shelves are filled with nutritionist and chef-approved options. These shelf-stable essentials offer both convenience and real nutritional value, whether you're planning quick weeknight dinners, easy lunches, or hearty breakfasts. Canned food has come a long way, and these top picks prove you don't have to sacrifice flavor or health for affordability.
Nutritionist-approved Clover Valley corn
Clover Valley's Whole Kernel Corn is a quiet powerhouse on the canned shelf. With just four ingredients — corn, water, sugar, and salt — this can offers a burst of natural sweetness and color to your plate without additives or preservatives. As stated in our canned food guide, canned corn is plucked and processed within minutes of being harvested, so it retains most of the same nutrients that fresh corn has. At about 160 calories per serving and only 2 grams of fat, Clover Valley's corn is a low-calorie, fiber-rich side that fits easily into almost any meal plan.
What makes canned corn especially budget gold is its versatility. You can use it in soups, chowders, stir-fries, or in a quick Texas caviar dip. Just mix this corn with black beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, and a simple vinaigrette, and you've got a protein-packed dip or salad in under five minutes. It's also a great way to sneak extra veggies into kids' meals or serve as a last-minute side dish.
Fan-favorite Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup
When you're sick, homesick, or just craving something warm and familiar, Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup is a dependable go-to – especially the 13.8 oz can, which is 25% bigger than the standard size. The classic dry egg noodle version you'll find at Dollar General packs in all the nostalgia of childhood and cozy winter lunches. With a mix of noodles, tender chicken bits, and salty broth, it's the pantry equivalent of a weighted blanket.
With nearly 8,000 glowing reviews on the Dollar General website and a #1 spot on our top canned soups list, Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup is a quick protein favorite. You can easily upgrade the simple dish with vegetables and fresh herbs, or leave it as it is. While not the most gourmet meal on the market, this chicken noodle soup's familiarity and convenience make it a smart, low-effort staple, especially at Dollar General's price of less than $1.50 per can.
Timeless classic Campbell's Tomato Soup
Next up in Campbell's classic soup lineup found at Dollar General is its beloved Condensed Tomato Soup. While the food company has been around since 1869, this particular soup has earned its own iconic status as the perfect pairing to grilled cheese. Whether you're serving it to kids or indulging in a hearty lunch yourself, this tomato soup's smooth texture and sweet-savory flavor offer a hearty, warming experience.
Surprisingly, tomatoes are one of the few vegetables that can become more nutritious when canned. The heat used in the canning process boosts the bioavailability of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant known for supporting heart health and reducing inflammation. While Campbell's Tomato Soup isn't marketed as a health food, it does offer a simple way to sneak extra antioxidants into your diet. The soup is rich, comforting, and endlessly customizable. Elevate it by using the soup for lasagna, or keep it simple by adding a swirl of plain Greek yogurt for creaminess, stirring in red pepper flakes for kick, or topping it with fresh basil.
Flavor-packed Rotel Diced Tomatoes
If you're looking for an instant flavor upgrade without breaking the bank, Rotel's Diced Tomatoes with Lime & Cilantro is a pantry MVP. With its bold mix of tomatoes, green chilies, zesty lime juice, and fresh-tasting cilantro, this mixture is essentially salsa-in-a-can, ready to elevate your meals in seconds. Its diced and firm texture works wonders in everything from chili and tacos to casseroles, burrito bowls, and scrambled eggs. It's no surprise the product has racked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews on the Dollar General website since fans love the flavor and versatility. You can even add it to our very own Rotel queso dip recipe for a crowd-pleasing appetizer.
These canned tomatoes are also a surprisingly healthy way to add depth to your dishes. Unlike many bottled sauces or spice blends that are loaded with preservatives, sugar, and sodium, Rotel keeps it simple. You get bold taste with fewer ingredients, making it a smart swap for more processed options.
Essential Swanson Chicken Broth
Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth is a pantry essential and one of the best canned goods you can grab at Dollar General. Whether you're building a soup from scratch, adding depth to rice or pasta, or deglazing a pan for quick sauces, this $1.60 can delivers rich flavor with minimal effort. Made from real chicken stock and vegetables, it's free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and MSG, making it a cleaner choice than many other canned products.
Each 14.5 oz can packs a light, savory base with just enough seasoning to enhance your dish without overpowering it. It's especially handy when you're cooking on a budget, sick at home, or just want to turn leftovers into something new and satisfying. Canned chicken broth also ranks high on our list of pantry must-haves for its flexibility, affordability, and dependability. Make sure to keep a few cans "stocked" — you'll always find a use for them.
Swanson Canned Chicken
Packed with 15 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving and low in fat, Swanson White Premium Chunk Canned Chicken Breast in Water is a convenient and budget-friendly staple for anyone trying to eat healthier without spending extra. Whether you're meal prepping for the week or need a quick dinner fix, this canned chicken delivers the nutrition and flexibility of fresh poultry with none of the mess or cook time. Canned chicken is not only high in protein but also provides important nutrients like vitamin B and selenium. Use it in everything from chicken salad sandwiches to casseroles, soups, quesadillas, or wraps.
From adding extra spices to browning it in a pan with some butter, there are numerous ways to make canned chicken taste better and a worthy ingredient any any number of recipes. With proper prep, Swanson canned chicken becomes a kitchen standout perfect for quick meals, food storage, or high-protein lunches on the go.
Breakfast-ready SPAM
A household favorite since 1937, Spam Classic Canned Meat remains one of the most adaptable and breakfast-friendly canned meats you can grab at Dollar General. With 7 grams of protein per serving and a tender texture that crisps beautifully in a pan, it's an economical way to switch up your breakfast routine. Spam is especially popular in Hawaiian and Filipino dishes, like Spam musubi or Spam fried rice, but it's equally tasty chopped into omelets or served alongside rice and eggs.
According to our list of the best canned foods for breakfast, Spam holds its own among more traditional breakfast staples thanks to its unique flavor and long shelf life. It may not be a low-sodium or low-fat food, but when used occasionally, it's a nostalgic and delicious way to start the day. Keep a can or two on hand, and you'll always be just minutes away from a hot, hearty meal.
Gut-friendly Clover Valley Sauerkraut
When it comes to affordable pantry staples with real health benefits, Clover Valley Sauerkraut is one of the best canned foods you can buy at Dollar General. Fermented cabbage may sound simple, but it's a nutritional powerhouse. Sauerkraut is packed with gut-friendly probiotics, fiber, and vitamins C and K, which support digestion, immunity, and even heart health.
But it's not just good for you — it's universal, too. Beyond the classic Reuben sandwich or bratwurst topping, it shines in soups, grain bowls, dips, and on avocado toast. Sauerkraut adds a bright, briny tang that not only elevates savory dishes — and delivers an unexpected twist in desserts. In fact, some bakers swear by sauerkraut as a secret ingredient in chocolate cakes and brownies, where it adds moisture, texture, and subtle depth. Flavorful, functional, and cost-effective, with a solid customer rating, Clover Valley Sauerkraut makes it easy to add both nutrition and creativity to your cooking.
Protein-packed StarKist Tuna
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water is one of the most protein-packed, low-cost staples you can grab at Dollar General that deserves a permanent spot in your pantry. With about 20 grams of protein per can and fewer than 100 calories, it's a lean, nutrient-dense source of fuel — perfect for those focused on healthy eating or weight management. Canned tuna fits easily into a salad, sandwich, wrap, or pasta dish.
Canned tuna often gets an unfair reputation for being unhealthy, but that's largely a misconception. As explained in our breakdown of common tuna myths, canned proteins like tuna are perfectly safe and highly nutritious when enjoyed in moderation. In fact, light tuna—like this variety from StarKist — contains significantly less mercury than other types of tuna, making it a smarter pick for meals. It also has a long shelf life, requires no prep, and can be a lifesaver for quick lunches or last-minute dinners.
Heart-healthy Clover Valley Pinto Beans
Clover Valley Pinto Beans are a multifaceted kitchen essential, especially for those on a plant-based diet. As highlighted in our canned vegetable guide, beans consistently rank among the top foods to buy canned because they retain flavor, cut down on prep time, and deliver solid nutritional value. Unlike some vegetables that lose quality during the canning process, pinto beans hold up exceptionally well, with a creamy texture and mild, earthy flavor that adapts to countless dishes.
Pinto beans are incredibly multi-functional, making them perfect for tacos, burritos, chili, soups, stews, or dips. Heat them with cumin and garlic for a fast side, mash with olive oil as a healthy refried bean alternative, or stir them into rice bowls for extra protein. You can even add them to baked goods like pies or fudge. Packed with plant-based protein, fiber, and naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free, they're a heart-smart staple that's as budget-friendly as it is versatile.
Methodology
To build this list, we started by reviewing nutritional information on Dollar General's official website, with special attention to its Better For You page developed in partnership with registered dietitian Mary Alice Cain. Many of the canned goods we highlight are featured there for their balanced nutritional profiles. We also consulted trusted nutrition sources to identify canned foods that are widely recognized for retaining their quality and health benefits. Customer reviews on Dollar General's website helped us gauge which items are popular, reliable, and well-liked.
Beyond nutritional value, we focused heavily on versatility — how easily a product can be used in a variety of meals. We explored social media platforms and watched videos from budget-friendly home cooks to see which canned foods they consistently reach for. These creators often demonstrate practical, creative ways to stretch ingredients across multiple dishes, and their insights helped us choose items that are not only healthy and affordable but adaptable enough to work in everything from soups and stews to snacks and even baked goods.