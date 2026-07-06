This Burger Cooking Method Was More Trouble Than It's Worth

Hamburgers offer home cooks many advantages: They're tasty, customizable, filling, and pretty affordable. One underrated bonus to this staple is that you can prepare them in a variety of different ways to suit your situation, whether that's in a pan, in the oven, on the grill, or over a campfire. But burger lovers should be aware that not every cooking method deserves their valuable time (and beef). When we tried 12 different ways to cook burgers, it was clear that the sous vide process was a lot more trouble than the final product was worth.

Sous vide cooking is, almost without question, the least-common burger preparation method on the list. The process involves sealing food in plastic and placing it in a container in which heated water circulates around it, gently cooking it over a long period of time. Devices known as sous vide machines keep the water at the correct temperature and track the cooking time, ensuring that the extended heat exposure kills any potentially harmful pathogens.

That said, the process is fairly time- and equipment-intensive. Although home cooks can often get away with squeezing air out of a normal plastic bag before sealing, ideal sous vide cooking requires a vacuum sealer to ensure everything is completely sealed and in full contact with the warm, circulating water. That's in addition to the sous vide machine itself, which can cost hundreds of dollars for quality brands, although basic models are available for under $100. On top of this, consider the amount of time required to vacuum-seal the food, preheat the water, and cook the burgers (at least 40 minutes or up to several hours), compared to the many faster and simpler options.