Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps His Breakfast Simple With This Daily Staple

With a professional soccer career spanning almost 24 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is well aware of the proper fuel needed for a 90-minute soccer match. Athlete nutrition can seem complicated, but Ronaldo's breakfast routine is incredibly simple. Hola reported that in the morning, "Avocado is a daily staple for him, delivering steady energy due to its fats, satiety, and heart health support."

Alongside this beloved fruit (yes, avocado is a fruit), the 41-year-old Portuguese soccer star almost always starts the day with eggs and coffee. For a world-renowned athlete, this breakfast is surprisingly uncomplicated and accessible; something many of us would whip up without thinking twice. What he bans from his diet may be a bit more eye-opening: He completely avoids bread, sugar, and dairy.

Aside from his staple breakfast foods, the rest of Ronaldo's meals consist of proteins like fish, chicken, and beef, plus vegetables and whole grains. While what he eats is straightforward, the challenging part is being diligent about keeping up with it, which he is. (He reportedly does not have cheat days.) Ronaldo eats five to six times daily, all lighter meals (which is why he eats more frequently), and he finishes eating early in the evening to maximize rest and recovery. It seems to be working well for him, as Marca reported that Ronaldo is biologically younger by 11 years.