Use This Cooking Method For Perfectly-Seared, Juicy Burgers

Any self-proclaimed carnivore knows there are endless ways to cook a burger. Whether you turn to the air fryer, broiler, or your trusty cast iron skillet when a beefy craving strikes, there's a good chance you have a go-to method for making the handheld. To find out which approach offers the tastiest results, Mashed contributor Kelsey Juntwait tried and ranked 12 ways to cook burgers. Above all, she recommends a charcoal grill.

"The charcoal grill burger was deeply beefy with the perfect amount of smokiness and char that never overpowered it," Juntwait wrote. "The grill marks added the most satisfying crust, and the seared exterior helped the burger stay juicy inside." The main downsides of charcoal, in her opinion, are that it requires more time, babysitting, and special equipment. Nevertheless, the results were worth it.

Charcoal received the top ranking for its well-rounded advantages. For instance, it can make an equally flavorful patty as a smoker, but in a fraction of the time. By contrast, an air fryer cooks burgers in a flash but sacrifices texture. Charcoal grills guarantee a crisper, more sturdy crust, since the meat is cooked over very high, dry heat. Going this route also imparts smokiness to the meat. As long as you're careful not to overcook the burger, you'll taste your efforts at first bite.