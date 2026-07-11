Use This Cooking Method For Perfectly-Seared, Juicy Burgers
Any self-proclaimed carnivore knows there are endless ways to cook a burger. Whether you turn to the air fryer, broiler, or your trusty cast iron skillet when a beefy craving strikes, there's a good chance you have a go-to method for making the handheld. To find out which approach offers the tastiest results, Mashed contributor Kelsey Juntwait tried and ranked 12 ways to cook burgers. Above all, she recommends a charcoal grill.
"The charcoal grill burger was deeply beefy with the perfect amount of smokiness and char that never overpowered it," Juntwait wrote. "The grill marks added the most satisfying crust, and the seared exterior helped the burger stay juicy inside." The main downsides of charcoal, in her opinion, are that it requires more time, babysitting, and special equipment. Nevertheless, the results were worth it.
Charcoal received the top ranking for its well-rounded advantages. For instance, it can make an equally flavorful patty as a smoker, but in a fraction of the time. By contrast, an air fryer cooks burgers in a flash but sacrifices texture. Charcoal grills guarantee a crisper, more sturdy crust, since the meat is cooked over very high, dry heat. Going this route also imparts smokiness to the meat. As long as you're careful not to overcook the burger, you'll taste your efforts at first bite.
How to make burgers on a charcoal grill
You'll need the grill, coals, a spatula, and an instant read thermometer. The key is to create zones of direct and indirect heat by strategically piling the coals for uneven heat distribution and airflow. That way you have somewhere cooler to finish cooking burgers without burning them. The lower-temperature spots also provide a place to move the meat if there's a flare-up, or a concentrated grease fire. A gas grill is a solid alternative, although it won't offer the same charred, smoky splendor that charcoal achieves. Moreover, gas grills offer foolproof temperature adjustment that beginners may find helpful.
With respect to preparation, Kelsey Juntwait cooked a 4-ounce, 80/20 ground beef patty at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This grill temperature will deliver perfect burgers. Juntwait also aimed for an internal temp of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. (However, it's worth noting that the USDA suggests 160 degrees Fahrenheit to guarantee food safety; if you prefer burgers medium rare or medium to well done, 130 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit is the proper range.) Juntwait recommends resting the patty for five minutes before serving, too.
After cooking it's time to talk about burger toppings. Grilled or raw onions are practically mandatory in our book, not to mention cheese. Play up the smokiness of the charcoal by adding bacon. Herby sautéed mushrooms make for a doubly savory burger, while something acidic (like pickled jalapeños) or sweet (like grilled pineapple) can combat the potential bitterness of the char.