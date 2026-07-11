This Hidden Culver's Custard Deal Is Worth Asking About, According To Redditors

Frozen custard has been a staple of Culver's since the restaurant opened in 1984. The combo of rich ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard perfectly embodies the chain's Wisconsin roots, while Culver's Flavor of the Day (FOD) promotion never ceases to thrill fans. As such, we're excited to share a deal hack we found on Reddit, which shows that it's possible to get pints of the previous day's flavor for an absolute steal. In a thread discussing Culver's hacks, a commenter said, "The real hack is waiting until the day after they have your favorite flavor and buying four pints for $11."

This person is referring to the restaurant's Party Pack deal, which lets customers snag four pints for a lower price than they are individually (though the Party Pack price may vary from place to place). In addition to chocolate and vanilla pints, Culver's also packs its leftover Flavors of the Day into pints for purchase. In a Reddit thread asking what happens to leftover Flavors of the Day, a commenter explained, "[Remaining FOD] gets pinted and labeled and stored in the retail freezer available for purchase if you walk in." That means you can add these flavors to the Party Pack deal. In case you were curious, here's how Culver's locations select Flavors of the Day (according to Reddit).