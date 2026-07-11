This Hidden Culver's Custard Deal Is Worth Asking About, According To Redditors
Frozen custard has been a staple of Culver's since the restaurant opened in 1984. The combo of rich ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard perfectly embodies the chain's Wisconsin roots, while Culver's Flavor of the Day (FOD) promotion never ceases to thrill fans. As such, we're excited to share a deal hack we found on Reddit, which shows that it's possible to get pints of the previous day's flavor for an absolute steal. In a thread discussing Culver's hacks, a commenter said, "The real hack is waiting until the day after they have your favorite flavor and buying four pints for $11."
This person is referring to the restaurant's Party Pack deal, which lets customers snag four pints for a lower price than they are individually (though the Party Pack price may vary from place to place). In addition to chocolate and vanilla pints, Culver's also packs its leftover Flavors of the Day into pints for purchase. In a Reddit thread asking what happens to leftover Flavors of the Day, a commenter explained, "[Remaining FOD] gets pinted and labeled and stored in the retail freezer available for purchase if you walk in." That means you can add these flavors to the Party Pack deal. In case you were curious, here's how Culver's locations select Flavors of the Day (according to Reddit).
How to store your precious custard pints for optimal flavor
While frosty treats like custard can last months in the freezer, improper storage will leave creamy desserts in a gritty, flavor-deprived state thanks to freezer burn. Maintaining a temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower and placing cartons as far back in the freezer as you can will keep your Culver's pints creamy and delicious. Storing ice cream cartons upside down also deters freezer burn, as it prevents lid condensation from dripping onto the dessert and turning into ice crystals.
With the right storage, this Culver's FOD pint deal is worth its weight in gold (or custard, as it were). However, the availability of leftover flavors is another matter. When the pint hack was shared on Reddit, a Culver's custard fan brought up an excellent point. "Is there a hack for getting them to actually have pints of that flavor?" the person asked. "I go at 10 a.m. the day after and there will be maybe one, if even." If your local Culver's is all out, remember that you can get pints with two mix-ins of your choice. Here are three more sweet ordering tips to get the best Culver's custard.