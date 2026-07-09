How Much Does Quality Prime Rib Cost In 2026?

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Prime rib is the ideal special-occasion cut. It's a large piece of beef, so it cooks slowly and is a bit complicated to get just right, but it also works well for feeding larger groups. It's an impressive main dish, and prime rib is easy to upgrade if you really want to impress your guests. That said, it's definitely a splurge food: A full cut could cost hundreds of dollars.

As such, some supermarkets don't even stock prime rib except around the holidays, while others mark it down around that time. On the whole, though, this piece of beef is expensive. When ordered online from specialty meat retailers or stores like Costco, it can range from around $20 per serving up to about $70. In-store prices vary significantly, too, in the range of roughly $15 to $40 per serving (though you'll likely be able to find prices above that).

Retailers often bring in prime rib as a holiday-specific promotion (including Aldi, which sells a fan-favorite seasonal prime rib that was priced at just $9 per pound in 2025). Others use it as a loss leader. A Reddit post shared from December 2025 noted that, for the holidays, regional Boston chains Shaw's and Stop & Shop had both temporarily marked down bone-in prime rib to $7 per pound, which would also be the cost per serving. So, if you see the normally expensive cut discounted so steeply, it's worth considering.