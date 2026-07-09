How Much Does Quality Prime Rib Cost In 2026?
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Prime rib is the ideal special-occasion cut. It's a large piece of beef, so it cooks slowly and is a bit complicated to get just right, but it also works well for feeding larger groups. It's an impressive main dish, and prime rib is easy to upgrade if you really want to impress your guests. That said, it's definitely a splurge food: A full cut could cost hundreds of dollars.
As such, some supermarkets don't even stock prime rib except around the holidays, while others mark it down around that time. On the whole, though, this piece of beef is expensive. When ordered online from specialty meat retailers or stores like Costco, it can range from around $20 per serving up to about $70. In-store prices vary significantly, too, in the range of roughly $15 to $40 per serving (though you'll likely be able to find prices above that).
Retailers often bring in prime rib as a holiday-specific promotion (including Aldi, which sells a fan-favorite seasonal prime rib that was priced at just $9 per pound in 2025). Others use it as a loss leader. A Reddit post shared from December 2025 noted that, for the holidays, regional Boston chains Shaw's and Stop & Shop had both temporarily marked down bone-in prime rib to $7 per pound, which would also be the cost per serving. So, if you see the normally expensive cut discounted so steeply, it's worth considering.
Here's how the math works out
When you're planning how much prime rib to buy when entertaining, consider whether you're getting a bone-in or boneless roast. For a bone-in roast, plan for 1 pound per person, or ¾ of a pound per person for a boneless roast. Because you'll need less weight overall with a boneless prime rib, the price per pound is generally higher.
Omaha Steaks provides a good comparison. Its trimmed boneless heart of prime rib roast costs $240 when purchased with another item or $420 when purchased alone. It's 4 pounds, enough for five to six people at around $40 to $70 per serving. The 6-pound bone-in equivalent is $230 or $400, discounted when purchased with another item, working out to six servings at around $38 or $67 each. Wild Fork Foods sells roasts of around 7.7 pounds. Wild Fork's average prime rib is around $150 for seven to eight servings, about $18.75 each. Costco sells a 7-pound boneless prime rib roast for $230 online (we don't recommend its in-store bone-in option). That'll serve between nine and 10 people, at a cost of around $23 per person.
Prime rib is harder to track down in supermarkets, but there are other cuts that come from the same part of the animal with few practical differences. On the East Coast, NYC-area grocer Food Bazaar sells a bone-in rib eye roast for $19 a pound, which will also be around the cost per person. On the opposite coast, Gelson's offers a standing rib roast for $38 per pound.