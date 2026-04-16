Is The Prime Rib Worth Buying At Costco? Here's What Customer Reviews Say
In the battle of the meat departments, Costco outshines many of its competitors. The big box store has a much wider meat selection than Walmart, and an even better lineup of beef and seafood than Sam's Club. But is every single item — like, say, the prime rib — worth buying? We'll tell you straight up that the bone-in rib roast is one of the worst cuts you can get at Costco. It's not so much about the quality of the meat as it is about the bone, which increases the weight — and, therefore, the price — of your order. As for Costco's boneless prime rib options, the meat grade is crucial, according to some reviews.
The USDA beef grading system is mainly based on marbling. Prime cuts have the most desirable fat-to-meat ratio, followed by choice, and so on. For customers, it can mean the difference between a satisfying meal and a buyer's remorse. "You will see a big difference in taste and texture between prime and choice," said one carnivorous Costco shopper on Reddit. "I've tried both and have always been disappointed in choice." In another post on the forum, a user shared that the prime grade rib roast they prepared from Costco and was met with such compliments as "This is beautiful" and "Wow!"
Costco's prime-grade prime rib is worth it — if you can find it
Safe to say, the USDA Prime graded (boneless) rib roast from Costco is worth the splurge. But whether you can actually find it at your local outpost is another question. "Mine often has standing rib roast, but it flips between prime and choice," commented one Redditor. Another claimed that the only time they can find the cut at their store is between Thanksgiving and New Years. Getting your hands on the good stuff may take some diligence and patience, but if customer reviews like this one from Facebook are any indication, it'll be worth it: "It was fantastic, great, and as good as any restaurant."
Price-wise, shoppers have found prime grade primal roasts for as low $14.99 a pound to upwards of $22 a pound. You can keep an eye out for sales and specials, but for the most part, Costco's prices are comparable (if not better) than what you'll find at other grocery stores. However, during certain prime times for prime rib — like around the holidays — you may find the cut at a steeper markdown at retailers like Shop & Stop, Kroger, and Walmart while they're having sales.
Wherever you choose to pick up your beefy bounty, though, you'll want to ensure you're getting the best cut for your buck. Fortunately, Mashed has prime rib pro tips that can help. In addition to looking for that USDA Prime label, be sure to examine the marbling, gauge the item's freshness, and check for a healthy fat cap.