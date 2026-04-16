Is The Prime Rib Worth Buying At Costco? Here's What Customer Reviews Say

Safe to say, the USDA Prime graded (boneless) rib roast from Costco is worth the splurge. But whether you can actually find it at your local outpost is another question. "Mine often has standing rib roast, but it flips between prime and choice," commented one Redditor. Another claimed that the only time they can find the cut at their store is between Thanksgiving and New Years. Getting your hands on the good stuff may take some diligence and patience, but if customer reviews like this one from Facebook are any indication, it'll be worth it: "It was fantastic, great, and as good as any restaurant."

Price-wise, shoppers have found prime grade primal roasts for as low $14.99 a pound to upwards of $22 a pound. You can keep an eye out for sales and specials, but for the most part, Costco's prices are comparable (if not better) than what you'll find at other grocery stores. However, during certain prime times for prime rib — like around the holidays — you may find the cut at a steeper markdown at retailers like Shop & Stop, Kroger, and Walmart while they're having sales.

Wherever you choose to pick up your beefy bounty, though, you'll want to ensure you're getting the best cut for your buck. Fortunately, Mashed has prime rib pro tips that can help. In addition to looking for that USDA Prime label, be sure to examine the marbling, gauge the item's freshness, and check for a healthy fat cap.