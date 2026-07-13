4 Of The Best Ways To Perfectly Reheat Burgers

Maybe you ordered a couple too many Big Macs at the drive-through or have a bit of leftover traditional Fourth of July foods from your cookout. But if you're stuck with a lot of hamburgers, don't worry. It's easy to reheat them and make them almost as delicious as the first time around — provided you follow certain guidelines to keep them at their best.

In general, despite social media hacks promising ways to reheat entire burgers in your air fryer, it's best to disassemble the stack before heating. Separate the patty from any ingredients best served cold, such as lettuce, tomato, or pickles, and try to remove any sauces from the bun. Let all the ingredients come to room temperature first by leaving them out for about 20 minutes (long enough for them to lose the chill of the refrigerator but not long enough to be dangerous food safety-wise). If you're working with just leftover cooked patties, such as from a barbecue, you're already a step ahead.

You can make leftover hamburger meat sparkle in other dishes, but if you still want just the burger, you can use practically any heating appliance in your kitchen. An air fryer, oven, frying pan on the stove top, or even microwave will give you a near-perfect reheated burger if you approach it right. For food safety, just make sure it's up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the center. Here's what you need to know about each method.