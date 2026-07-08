What To Eat In A Day In Pasadena

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Pasadena is Los Angeles' sleepy, charming neighbor to the east — known for an immensely walkable Old Town district with beautiful, well-preserved architecture, and a reputation for closing early. Pasadena is also the largest city in the San Gabriel Valley, considered by some to be the home of the country's best Chinese food. I'm still working on my list of favorites there.

One of my ideal weekend activities is biking or taking the metro to Pasadena, then walking around, exploring, and eating. The sidewalks in Old Town are full of pedestrians discovering new places. A business doesn't have to drum up online hype to succeed in a walkable area — folks can simply stumble upon it. Los Angeles has many walkable pockets, but this is one of the best.

The places I'm highlighting here — Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery, BadAshBakes, Nana's Green Tea, Amara Cafe & Restaurant, and Motto Tea Cafe, all in or near Old Town — represent just some of what makes Pasadena a food destination. If you manage to fit all of this into one day, you'll be pleasantly full. I recommend splitting with a friend and walking between cafes. Two other places I love are Artisanal Goods by CAR, which is on my list of favorite bakeries in the Los Angeles area, and Mandarin Coffee from my list of favorite LA coffee shops. Both are worth a stop if you have the time (and room).