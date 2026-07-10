Customers Are Calling This Bite-Sized Treat One Of The Best New Items At Aldi In 2026
Looking to expand your snack rotation? Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites at Aldi are creating lots of buzz among the chain's devoted customers. These treats made our list of the best new Aldi finds in 2026 (so far) and were also named one of the store's Products of the Year (along with the strawberry version), which are exemplary items highlighted from a massive survey of more than 40,000 Aldi shoppers.
In Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, a poster mentioned they were "psyched" about the new product, and commenters quickly joined the bandwagon. One shopper exclaimed, "So yummy! I need a larger size box!" Another fan said, "My granddaughter loves these! She calls them cookies!" And on Instagram, a poster favorably compared the Aldi product with MadeGood Chocolate Chip Organic Granola Bites, calling the Simply Nature version a worthy duplicate. Both varieties of Simply Nature granola snacks retail for $3.45 per box (at least at our local Aldi).
A sweet, wholesome snack you can feel good about
Aldi's granola bites have a taste shoppers love, but these snacks are also quite wholesome where ingredients are concerned. In keeping with Aldi's pledge to be choosy about what it includes in its products, Simply Nature Granola Bites contain no genetically modified ingredients. The snack also bears a USDA Organic Certification stamp on its label. The organic food label on multi-ingredient food products means all of the ingredients must be organic (save a few) and lack artificial additives, coloring, and flavors (according to the USDA).
Simply Nature Granola Bites exemplify the chain's philosophy of offering low-cost, high-quality products. Keep in mind popular new products at the chain often fly off shelves quickly, which is a big reason why some people don't like shopping at Aldi. However, we have a sneaking suspicion this beloved item will make its way back to the store again.