Customers Are Calling This Bite-Sized Treat One Of The Best New Items At Aldi In 2026

Looking to expand your snack rotation? Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites at Aldi are creating lots of buzz among the chain's devoted customers. These treats made our list of the best new Aldi finds in 2026 (so far) and were also named one of the store's Products of the Year (along with the strawberry version), which are exemplary items highlighted from a massive survey of more than 40,000 Aldi shoppers.

In Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, a poster mentioned they were "psyched" about the new product, and commenters quickly joined the bandwagon. One shopper exclaimed, "So yummy! I need a larger size box!" Another fan said, "My granddaughter loves these! She calls them cookies!" And on Instagram, a poster favorably compared the Aldi product with MadeGood Chocolate Chip Organic Granola Bites, calling the Simply Nature version a worthy duplicate. Both varieties of Simply Nature granola snacks retail for $3.45 per box (at least at our local Aldi).