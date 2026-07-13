The Tasty Cocktail Family That Dates Back To The 1800s

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Dating back to at least the mid-19th century, a "daisy" is a class of drinks closely related to a "sour," a popular concoction consisting of a spirit, citrus, and sugar. The whiskey sour, made of whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup, is a well-known cocktail in this category. There are two definitions today that make a daisy different from a sour.

One camp says that to make a daisy, you combine a liqueur (a sweetened, flavored liquor) to the three base ingredients in a sour. According to The Educated Barfly on YouTube, a traditional daisy contained either just a liqueur as the sweetener or liqueur and simple syrup for a more balanced flavor. By this definition, several classic must-know cocktails belong to the daisy family, among them the classic mai tai, cosmopolitan, sidecar, and margarita, the Spanish word for "daisy." Others argue that a drink also needs a splash of sparkling water to be a daisy, as defined in "The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails." Jerry Thomas, long considered the "father of American mixology", added a half ounce of club soda to his 1876 gin daisy.