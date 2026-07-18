I Tried And Ranked 10 Liquid IV Flavors

The summer heat is in full swing, and with it comes the risk of dehydration. According to the National Library of Medicine, dehydration is a main reason for hospitalization in the United States, leading to about 1% to 3% of all hospital admissions. For children and older adults especially, the risk of dehydration is one to take seriously, which means being prepared.

Water is, of course, the original hydrator, but the human body needs other things to function properly. Electrolytes like sodium and potassium are key for muscle function — which is why bananas are good to prevent cramping — but these elements aren't found in water alone, which is where products like Liquid I.V. come into play.

Thanks to sweet flavors that include either real sugar or a proprietary amino acid-allulose blend that helps speed up fluid absorption in the brand's sugar-free lineup, Liquid I.V. is designed to hydrate quickly and keep you that way. The real question, then, is what flavor to pour into your water. I tried 10 of Liquid I.V.'s most popular flavors. Read on to find out which ones you should be sipping on this summer.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.