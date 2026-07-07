The Strangest Oreo Flavors To Ever Hit Store Shelves
If you've played it safe with your Oreo habit and stuck to the traditional chocolate cookie and vanilla creme combination, you've missed out on some of the most unusual flavors ever concocted by the Nabisco cookie classic. The brand comes up with some inspired blends; a tie-in with Reese's peanut butter and a maple pancake remix for K-Pop idols BTS are a few of the more on-point blends in recent memory. But step even further out of your cookie comfort zone, and you'll find that Oreo isn't afraid to go out on a limb to prove that practically anything can become a cookie flavor — even if they don't all necessarily sound delicious.
Some of these Oreo flavor creations are slightly odd, while others feel more like full-blown publicity stunts or prank flavors designed to grab your attention rather than becoming your next favorite snack. One thing that these strange Oreo flavors have in common is that they never fail to surprise fans.
Firecracker Pop
Every snack food creator probably has a moment where they think, "What if this tasted like an old-fashioned popsicle?" The makers of Oreos didn't stop at the wondering stage; they moved headlong into execution and came up with Firecracker Pop Oreos, a celebratory fusion of classic cookies and candy that lets fans crunch into the Fourth of July with a real sparkler of a treat. The tie-in is this classic red, white, and blue Bomb Pop frozen treat, a patriotic emblem that represents the holiday release of these limited-edition 2026 cookies.
There's a definite patriotic theme happening in the colors, and the flavors replicate the cherry, blueberry, and lemon-lime. The multi-hued, tri-flavored mix is a fun way to add new dimensions to the usual Oreo format, which doesn't often see such striking alterations. Reviewers say the sweetness of the popsicle-flavored Oreos is a great approximation to the real thing, which may just hit the spot on a hot summer's day when the ice cream truck is miles away.
Coca-Cola
There's nothing unusual about a chocolate soda, which has been served in soda fountains for generations. So why does the idea of Coke-flavored filling inside an Oreo cookie sound so oddball and unappealing? Maybe it's the idea of tasting Coke in any form other than liquid. The possibilities of translating the trademark fizzy, caramel essence into a flat creme format using popping candy as fake carbonation is a stretch that food science doesn't seem ready to pull off. The jarringly red cookies embossed with the Coca-Cola logo, which launched in a limited 2024 run, didn't do the treat any favors either.
How does a union between a soft drink and a cookie, both treasured for their dependable flavors, turn out? Our Coca-Cola Oreo review praised this concoction as a dream pairing, especially when enjoyed with a corresponding Oreo-flavored Coke Zero that completed the special-edition set. As for the supposed crackle, other reviewers found it more of a fizzle, though the cola flavor with its cinnamon notes turned out to be a fun surprise.
Swedish Fish
Swedish Fish is, in my opinion, one of the least appealing chewy candy flavors in the confectionery catalog. So why would the big heads at Nabisco think mashing Swedish Fish-flavored creme between two halves of an Oreo cookie was a good idea? At least the company didn't try to replicate the waxy texture; that could've turned this snack food misstep into a full-blown grocery disaster.
The truth about Swedish Fish Oreos is that once cookie fans got used to the weird blend, some fell for the cookies hook, line, and sinker; even if the flavor was a bit off, it didn't seem to stop daring Oreo fans from diving in. Others found the finished product so off-putting that they couldn't stomach more than a few. The limited-edition Kroger-exclusive packages launched in 2016 and weren't around for long, making Swedish Fish Oreos another wacky variant that came and went like an urban legend. Thank goodness the internet never forgets; the people who tasted this mix aren't likely to shake the memory either, for better or worse.
Mushroom
You read that right: Mushroom-flavored Oreos exist. There are very few ways to justify such an egregious leap, other than if the company ran out of other savory essences to infuse the cookie's creamy center and decided to go in a very ill-advised direction. Maybe there's a market for an unexpected combination like this, a sector where taste buds can bear the confusion of having two ends of the taste spectrum present in what should be a predominantly sweet treat. If such a space exists, Oreo could be the brand to stand in the gap between here and there.
This flavor was produced in China as a springtime exclusive for 2026, tapping into the country's culinary culture and its generous use of mushrooms in regional cuisine. Regardless, it's hard to imagine a customer base clamoring for such an unusual and unappetizing blend of sweet, earthy flavors, no matter how many mushroom fans China may have. An early taster reported that the flavor is earthy and savory, reminiscent of mushroom soup, which sounds pretty nasty for a cookie. They also stopped their taste test at just one cookie — not a bad idea.
Cotton candy
While it may not sound like the wackiest flavor in the Oreo cookie collection, cotton candy also doesn't seem like a natural fit for either the creme center or the cookie that surrounds it. Fortunately, Oreo opted to utilize its golden cookies rather than the chocolate version to encase a circular pad of bright pink and blue candy-flavored filling. That means there was less competition between the flavors, since the buttery vanilla cookie is more likely to lend itself to the cotton candy essence than the bold dark chocolate of a traditional Oreo.
Cotton Candy Oreos were popular enough after their initial 2015 release to be brought back in 2024. Some Redditors raved about the authentic candy flavor of the filling, but there were some who found it too close to bubblegum to stomach. Despite the obvious weirdness, the flavor clearly struck a chord with Oreo fans and warranted a second go-around amid a cotton candy flavor craze.
Sour Patch Kids
If Swedish Fish was an out-of-the-box idea for an Oreo candy collab, then a limited-edition Sour Patch Kids mash-up was a move that threw away the rule book entirely in 2024. How likely would it be that tangy fruit-flavored centers would make a proper companion for a dark chocolate wafer? Tart sugar crystals brought the Sour Patch boldness to the creme filling, introducing a new dimension that wasn't guaranteed to play nicely with the other layers. At least the company had the sense to use Golden Oreos with traditional creme as a foundation and didn't try to replicate the candy colors to jazz up the filling.
This strange flavor pair-up actually seemed to please both Oreo and Sour Patch Kids fans. Reviewers favored them over another new flavor at the time, churros, and noted that the candy's sweetness wasn't too sour. There was also a glut of promotional merch that may have taken the fandom a little too far. But Oreo showed real grit (pun intended) by sprinkling a bit of Sour Patch magic into its evergreen cookies for a magical candy-cookie playdate.
Watermelon
There's a reason nobody really combines watermelon and chocolate: it's not cool, and it doesn't sound like a cool way to enhance an Oreo cookie, either. But that sort of sensibility didn't stop the Nabisco bigwigs from taking a swing at finding balance between the cool, floral fruit notes and the crunchy cookie textures. And thus, watermelon-flavored Oreos were unleashed on the world in 2013, just in time for the summer season.
And what an impression it made. There have been successful team-ups of watermelon and chocolate, sometimes appearing in the form of fruit sherbet with chocolate chip "seeds." But rather than tossing chocolate into the recipe to make things messy, these cookies used Golden Oreo cookies to cradle pink and green creme, described as Jolly Rancher-like by those who tried them, which is a far cry from actual watermelon.
There's a reason Jolly Ranchers stay in their candy lane, and these Oreos confirm that crossing streams just makes flavors nobody asked for. However, some watermelon fans took to Reddit to proclaim their love, making this a real love-it-or-leave-it creation.
Fruit punch
You might think a fruit punch-flavored cookie wouldn't be such a strange thing. After all, Dunkin' created a delicious fruit punch donut that showed it can be done — in donut form, at least. But Oreo literally beat Dunkin' to the punch by introducing fruit punch Oreos that made a valiant effort to blend tangy and buttery into a unified treat in 2014.
Consumers compared the blend of tangy and buttery to flavored vitamins and creamsicles, neither of which sounds like a satisfying addition to the Oreo gallery. If nothing else, Nabisco demonstrated why it's best to leave the punchier flavors to a more suitable confection, and not every notion tossed out by the big brains behind the scenes is bound to be a winner.
The brave tasters who jumped into the bowl were impressed with how close the creme filling came to the flavor of Hawaiian Punch, while others weren't as impressed. It sounds like an acquired taste that you may never get the chance to acquire, given the quick run of this beverage-inspired Oreo.
Root beer float
There's no question that root beer floats are one of the most timeless treats ever invented. You can find a plethora of restaurant root beer floats that keep the spirit alive, which means there's no need to try inventing a root beer float version of an Oreo. But that didn't stop the company from taking on the challenge in 2024, and with a mellow, soda-flavored spectrum to work with, it almost sounds like this one was a weird-but-worthy notion for the cookie factory to pursue.
With Golden Oreo wafers mashing down a 50/50 blend of root beer and vanilla creme, the cookie's appearance was well coordinated. The flavor was disappointing, though, with reviewers reporting it was too light on the root beer essence, even with its telltale wintergreen aftertaste. While you can't find the flavor today, there are close approximations for anyone won over by the concept of a root beer float and cookie hybrid. Trader Joe's offers a bag of root beer cookie pieces, with popping candy as a carbonation stand-in — a version shoppers seemed to love.
Peeps
Even the people who pretend to like the flavor of Peeps really just like the weird, gritty sugar-and-marshmallow texture these oddball candies present. Leave it to the creative minds at Oreo to work a Peeps-flavored take on the popular cookie to the treat further into the spring seasonal goodie arrangement. It wasn't enough to simply dye the centers in pastel spring colors. Oreo had to one-up its usual choices by launching a Golden Oreo version with pink marshmallow-flavored filling in 2017 and a chocolate version with purple filling in 2018.
Reviewers thought the artificial flavors and the strange mouthfeel of the creme clipped the wings of this ambitious creation, though the vibrant pink hue and crackly sugar texture added authenticity. Although the cookies failed to capture the true essence of a Peep, at least Oreo had a novel offering for Easter baskets. It may not have been a replacement for actual marshmallow chicks and bunnies, but then again, what is?
Piña colada
The flavors of piña colada are perfectly paired with one another, but try shoving pineapple and coconut into the space between chocolatey halves of an Oreo cookie, and there's bound to be some flavor friction. At least the designers had the forethought to make this flavor both a Golden Oreo and an Oreo Thins selection, minimizing the amount of multi-flavored creme in the center. That gave tasters a chance to sample the goods without getting too much of a potentially bad thing before deciding whether they liked it.
This selection came about as part of a 2017 contest called My Oreo Creation, which invited customers to submit their own ideas for new limited-edition cookie combos. Piña colada went on sale in May 2018 alongside the other two finalists, kettle corn and cherry cola, to mark the first time a cocktail recipe entered the Oreo scene. It could have gone totally overboard, but reviewers found the flavors evenly distributed with a sunny blast of pineapple that transformed the simple cookie into a tropical escape.
Matcha ice cream
Matcha is a polarizing flavor when it appears in its original beverage form, so adapting it to an Oreo cookie filling with an ice cream twist in China was bound to cause confectionery conflict. The possibility of a refreshing, Japanese-inspired flavor may have sounded like a better idea in the boardroom than around the kitchen table, where milk-dippers and treat-lovers favor a more predictable moment with their favorite cookies. But kudos to Oreo for playing outside of everyone's comfort zone and raking in all the online attention a ruse like this is designed to net.
Reddit users were all abuzz when a commenter shared a photo of the cookies, their nuclear-green centers exposed. Curiosity about using chocolate cookies instead of the buttery golden version arose, a sensible question for anyone familiar with the distinctive taste of matcha. According to one TikTok reviewer, this Oreo tasted like toothpaste; another reviewer on YouTube claimed that the flavor was delicious and that the herbaceous essence added a cooling note. A fancier version also offered a Golden Oreo wrapped in strawberry-matcha-flavored fudge in the U.S. in early 2026. The matcha ice cream version is still in production for anyone tempted enough to try it out (and dedicated enough to track it down).
Hot chicken wing
What's that you say, you'd love to have a little more hot chicken wing flavor in your life? And you'd even be OK with it becoming part of your sweet snacking practices? Well then, Hot Chicken Wing Oreos would have been straight up your alley. The orange creme centers captured the vivid hue of wing sauce perfectly, though that's not necessarily a good thing. And pairing the wickedly hot middles with chocolate cookies was definitely a choice — but probably the wrong one.
Reviewers were excited at the prospect, but paid dearly for the privilege of trying them out. Some compared it to burnt popcorn, while others couldn't get over the cookie's extreme spiciness. These limited-edition treats from 2018 were only available in China or online via sites like eBay, meaning customers had to seek them out rather than find them in the cookie section on their grocery runs. That may have been for the best. Who knows how many goodie-gobbling daredevils may have dived right into a bag and ruined their impression of Oreos forever?
Wasabi
It's difficult enough to taste the rest of your food once you have a bit of wasabi on your tongue. So what could it possibly be like to have a swath of wasabi-flavored creme in the center of your otherwise sweet Oreo cookie? Even for the sweet and spicy set, the overpowering fire of wasabi seems like the wrong kind of heat for a cookie filling. This has the potential to be the most agreed-upon worst Oreo flavor ever – if only enough people had gotten their hands on the boxes.
Wasabi Oreos were only available in China as a special selection in 2018, paired with Hot Chicken Wing Oreos to get the swicy fans revved up. These bodacious biscuits were more of a publicity stunt than an attempt at coming up with a real winner of a flavor. No shade for trying something new, but there must be better ways to put Oreo's food chemists to work. Still, reviewers reported a wild disparity in the flavors — thoroughly expected and not appealing in the least. It was silly enough to rate a post in a subreddit called r/StupidFood, which tells you all you need to know.
Guava
Oreo launched a guava-flavored version dubbed Delicias de Guayaba in 2025 to entice the Venezuelan market in a new and presumably exciting way. With guava being a traditional favorite in the region, this seems like an attempt to stoke regional spirit with a time-honored cookie. Pale pink creme that sat between Golden Oreo wafers looked unfinished, as if someone forgot to add the coloring — not a cool image for anyone who likes to twist their sandwich cookies in two.
As with other fruit-flavored cremes, Oreo presumably relies on artificial flavors to approximate actual guava rather than working in real guava in some form. The extreme sweetness was off-putting to consumers. This may be the downfall of the brand's more adventurous attempts to expand its array of flavors; those who tried the guava version were certainly let down by the finished product.