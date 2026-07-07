The Strangest Oreo Flavors To Ever Hit Store Shelves

If you've played it safe with your Oreo habit and stuck to the traditional chocolate cookie and vanilla creme combination, you've missed out on some of the most unusual flavors ever concocted by the Nabisco cookie classic. The brand comes up with some inspired blends; a tie-in with Reese's peanut butter and a maple pancake remix for K-Pop idols BTS are a few of the more on-point blends in recent memory. But step even further out of your cookie comfort zone, and you'll find that Oreo isn't afraid to go out on a limb to prove that practically anything can become a cookie flavor — even if they don't all necessarily sound delicious.

Some of these Oreo flavor creations are slightly odd, while others feel more like full-blown publicity stunts or prank flavors designed to grab your attention rather than becoming your next favorite snack. One thing that these strange Oreo flavors have in common is that they never fail to surprise fans.