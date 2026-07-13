13 Aldi Items With Price Cuts In July 2026
Aldi is hailed as being one of the least expensive grocery chains in the United States, touting the promise of "Quality food. Everyday low prices." We can thank its no-frills atmosphere — famously devoid of music and fancy displays — along with a high volume of private-label items that serve as cheaper (and sometimes better) stand-ins for the national brands. It's good enough for most folks that Aldi's items are consistently priced lower than average, but the chain also offers Weekly Ads and Price Drops, which can save you even more money on your groceries. (Hey, every cent counts.)
For July 2026, Aldi shoppers should keep an eye out for savings on everything from grill-ready meats to zesty condiments and nutritious snacks. After scouring the store's Price Drop section, we even found markdowns on a fancy-schmancy black truffle oil, as well as the viral prebiotic Poppi soda. Whether you've got a summer cookout on the books or just want to stock up on your family's favorites, read on for the 13 items you can get for less at Aldi this month. (Just note that the prices are subject to change and may not reflect availability at every store.)
USDA Grass Fed Boneless New York Strip Steak
In search of some beef for grilling season? Aldi just might be the place where you should buy steaks, especially while this two-pack of grass-fed New York strip is marked down to $18.70 (from $21.82). Each boneless cut is vacuum-sealed, free of any artificial ingredients, and minimally processed. So you can expect some pretty fresh flavor to go along with those savings.
Buy USDA Grass Fed Boneless New York Strip Steak online at Aldi
Poppi Lemon Lime Prebiotic Soda, 4 Pack
Whether you're curious about prebiotic drinks or already a die-hard fan, you can pick up a four-pack of this purportedly gut-friendly Poppi soda at a 7% discount for just $7.65. The lemon lime flavor is sure to serve as a refreshing pick-me-up on a sweltering day (or, alternatively, a great cocktail mixer), and each bubbly can contains only 5 grams of sugar.
Buy Poppi Lemon Lime Prebiotic Soda online at Aldi
Park Street Deli Cheddar, Cranberry, and Cashew Snack Selects
These little snack packs are packed with 7 grams of protein per serving, making them a great on-the-go solution to those mid-afternoon energy slumps. You can thank the nutritious cubes of sharp cheddar cheese, cherry juice-infused dried cranberries, and sea-salted roasted cashew splits. They're currently priced at $2.49 (down from $2.85). Since they come in a pack of three, you can load up for the week for less than $5.
Buy Park Street Deli Cheddar, Cranberry, and Cashew Snack Selects online at Aldi
Millville Blueberry Pastry Crisps
Formerly priced at $2.55, a box of 12 pastry crisps with blueberry filling is now up for grabs for $2.15. Each serving is just 100 calories and includes two crisps, which are made without synthetic colors or artificial flavors. They're a light, fruity option for a grab-and-go breakfast. These could also make for a convenient work day snack — especially since they don't need to be refrigerated or toasted.
Buy Millville Blueberry Pastry Crisps online at Aldi
Truff Black Truffle Oil
Everything from pizza to french fries can be enhanced with a dash or two of truffle oil, and this condiment from Truff is just the thing to bring that umami flavor home. It's made with olive oil and black winter truffle — which is known for having the most robust flavor of all the black truffle varieties. The item is currently more than 30% off at the grocer, marked down from $14.29 to $9.89.
Buy Truff Black Truffle Oil online at Aldi
Earth Grown Lentil and Veggie Tikka Masala
Don't have the time to make tikka masala from scratch? You can enjoy this veggie version of the classic Indian dish in just 90 seconds. The heat-and-eat offering is made with lentils, pumpkin, and sweet peppers to deliver a fast and flavorful meal, which you can also easily combine with chicken if you're in need of something more hearty. Originally priced at $3.85, it's now $3.29.
Buy Earth Grown Lentil and Veggie Tikka Masala online at Aldi
Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Breast Skewers, 8 Count
Save yourself some of the prep work before your next barbecue courtesy of these pre-seasoned (and pre-skewered) chicken breast kebabs. The price of this poultry has gone down to $7.49 from $7.99. The pack includes eight skewers of cubed, uncooked chicken breast that has been marinated in a zesty, sweet chili lime sauce. All you have to do is throw them on the grill.
Buy Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Breast Skewers at Aldi
Berryhill Pineapple Jalapeño Jelly Spread
If you're a fan of all things "swicy," you might want to pick up this Berryhill spread while it's marked down from $3.95 to $3.29. The jelly combines the sweet, slightly tart taste of pineapple with the kick of jalapeño pepper. That could make it an excellent addition to dips, glazes, and marinades. (Pro tip: Spread it on top of your next bacon cheeseburger to give it an unexpected twist.)
Buy Berryhill Pineapple Jalapeño Jelly Spread online at Aldi
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagels
Now available for $6.99 (was $7.69), this box of 40 pizza bagels is sure to come in handy whether you need to fill up an appetizer tray or serve your kiddos an easy after-camp snack. The frozen bagel bites are topped with tomato sauce and a trio of 100% real cheese – mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack — that bake up to melty perfection.
Buy Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagels online at Aldi
Clancy's Spicy Margarita Tortilla Chips
Definitely not your average tortilla chips, these cocktail-inspired bites from Clancy's (discounted down to $1.99 from $2.19 for an 11-ounce bag) are meant to capture the taste of a spicy margarita with every crunch. We could see these going great with a fresh mango salsa or this cheesy jalapeño popper dip – and don't forget the spicy margs to wash them down.
Buy Clancy's Spicy Margarita Tortilla Chips online at Aldi
Tuscan Garden Avocado Ranch Dressing
If you enjoy the texture and brightness of ranch dressing but prefer a slightly more muted flavor profile, this avocado ranch should be right up your alley. Although some folks find it a little too delicate, one buyer on Reddit described it as "smoothed out ranch," while a Facebook user suggested it "has more of a cucumber taste." Still, for just $2.75 (from $3.09), it's worth trying on salads, tacos, and more.
Buy Tuscan Garden Avocado Ranch Dressing online at Aldi
Simms Spicy Honey Smoked Sausages
Free of added nitrates and artificial ingredients, these gluten-free, spicy honey-flavored smoked sausages are something meat lovers can feel good about munching on. They're made from a combination of beef and pork, and each three-stick serving provides 8 grams of filling protein. It also offers a surprisingly spicy kick that "hits and lingers," according to one reviewer on Reddit. As of writing, you can nab a pack priced down from $8.79 to $8.05.
Buy Simms Spicy Honey Smoked Sausages online at Aldi
Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream Bites
No grocery shopping trip — or meal, for that matter — is complete without dessert. That's where these 80-calorie mochi treats come in. Currently 10% off (going from $4.95 to $4.45), each box boasts six frozen mochi bites. These frozen goodies feature strawberry ice cream on the inside and a soft shell of sweet rice dough on the outside. They're creamy and chewy, not to mention made with real strawberry puree.
Buy Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream Bites online at Aldi