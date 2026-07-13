13 Aldi Items With Price Cuts In July 2026

Aldi is hailed as being one of the least expensive grocery chains in the United States, touting the promise of "Quality food. Everyday low prices." We can thank its no-frills atmosphere — famously devoid of music and fancy displays — along with a high volume of private-label items that serve as cheaper (and sometimes better) stand-ins for the national brands. It's good enough for most folks that Aldi's items are consistently priced lower than average, but the chain also offers Weekly Ads and Price Drops, which can save you even more money on your groceries. (Hey, every cent counts.)

For July 2026, Aldi shoppers should keep an eye out for savings on everything from grill-ready meats to zesty condiments and nutritious snacks. After scouring the store's Price Drop section, we even found markdowns on a fancy-schmancy black truffle oil, as well as the viral prebiotic Poppi soda. Whether you've got a summer cookout on the books or just want to stock up on your family's favorites, read on for the 13 items you can get for less at Aldi this month. (Just note that the prices are subject to change and may not reflect availability at every store.)