This July 2026 Aldi Find May Be The Best Addition To The Frozen Food Aisle Yet, According To Some Shoppers

We love frozen fries as much as the next person, but this freezer staple can be a little one-note in terms of flavor. Shoppers don't seem to feel that way about Aldi's Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries. The fries were featured in our roundup of the best Aldi Finds of July 2026 and are the latest product to incorporate zesty, briny flavors where they're not normally found (looking at you, pickle-flavored cotton candy). This store-exclusive just launched this month, but customers are already singing its praises.

On Facebook, a member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community (aka the store's unofficial fan club) raved about the chain's frozen spuds. "I ran out so fast for this, and it did not disappoint!" wrote one shopper. Elsewhere on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook page, a commenter declared, "We had them last night with burgers. So good!" A 14-ounce package of these frozen fries retails for $3.49 at our local Aldi, but prices may vary according to location. While we don't mean to rain on your pickle parade, the popularity of these fries could make them hard to come by. And although some shoppers avoid Aldi due to how quickly items sell out, the store sometimes restocks popular Finds or even makes them part of its permanent inventory.