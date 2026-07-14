This July 2026 Aldi Find May Be The Best Addition To The Frozen Food Aisle Yet, According To Some Shoppers
We love frozen fries as much as the next person, but this freezer staple can be a little one-note in terms of flavor. Shoppers don't seem to feel that way about Aldi's Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries. The fries were featured in our roundup of the best Aldi Finds of July 2026 and are the latest product to incorporate zesty, briny flavors where they're not normally found (looking at you, pickle-flavored cotton candy). This store-exclusive just launched this month, but customers are already singing its praises.
On Facebook, a member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community (aka the store's unofficial fan club) raved about the chain's frozen spuds. "I ran out so fast for this, and it did not disappoint!" wrote one shopper. Elsewhere on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook page, a commenter declared, "We had them last night with burgers. So good!" A 14-ounce package of these frozen fries retails for $3.49 at our local Aldi, but prices may vary according to location. While we don't mean to rain on your pickle parade, the popularity of these fries could make them hard to come by. And although some shoppers avoid Aldi due to how quickly items sell out, the store sometimes restocks popular Finds or even makes them part of its permanent inventory.
Tips for making Aldi's dill pickle fries extra tasty
If you've ever wondered what makes an item an Aldi Finds product, rest assured that the store makes such selections very carefully. The Finds program is a way for the chain to test new releases and evaluate the response from shoppers. Aldi even uses a test kitchen staffed by culinary specialists to ensure items exceed customer expectations before they hit shelves. While the store's Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries have made a splash so far, here are a few tips for making this freezer fave even tastier.
Some pickle products really beat you over the head with briny goodness, but Aldi's dill-seasoned spuds are on the subtler side of the taste spectrum. You can always sprinkle on some extra dill or look to Aldi's condiment options to boost the flavor. The Tuscan Garden Dill Pickle Dressing will amp up the pickle-y flavor, whereas Burman's Spicy Brown Mustard can lend some heat. Texture is also key. Soggy French fries are a study in sadness and despair, and as such, Aldi fans on Facebook recommend air frying these babies for the biggest and baddest crunch.