The 14 Best New Aldi Finds Of July 2026

While there are lots of reasons to love shopping at Aldi, its selection of private-label products is right at the top. These store-brand goods are created exclusively for the chain, developed with quality and affordability in mind. Along with grocery essentials, Aldi also releases specialty products known as Aldi Finds on a weekly basis. Not just any product can be designated an Aldi Find, as items must undergo stringent testing and evaluation to ensure they meet customer expectations. The chain was kind enough to share its upcoming July Finds with us, and we're pumped for what's in store next month.

Get ready for some summer-inspired snacks, cookies, and beverages. And expect plenty of incoming storage containers, including a few with unique features and adorable designs. For all the chain's pleasing attributes, some shoppers don't like Aldi due to product scarcity. This is often an issue with Aldi Finds, as they tend to disappear from shelves quickly. To give you a fighting chance, we included release dates for each product. It's best to get to the store early, in this case, as popular items sometimes sell out in a matter of hours.