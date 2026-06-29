The 14 Best New Aldi Finds Of July 2026
While there are lots of reasons to love shopping at Aldi, its selection of private-label products is right at the top. These store-brand goods are created exclusively for the chain, developed with quality and affordability in mind. Along with grocery essentials, Aldi also releases specialty products known as Aldi Finds on a weekly basis. Not just any product can be designated an Aldi Find, as items must undergo stringent testing and evaluation to ensure they meet customer expectations. The chain was kind enough to share its upcoming July Finds with us, and we're pumped for what's in store next month.
Get ready for some summer-inspired snacks, cookies, and beverages. And expect plenty of incoming storage containers, including a few with unique features and adorable designs. For all the chain's pleasing attributes, some shoppers don't like Aldi due to product scarcity. This is often an issue with Aldi Finds, as they tend to disappear from shelves quickly. To give you a fighting chance, we included release dates for each product. It's best to get to the store early, in this case, as popular items sometimes sell out in a matter of hours.
Nature's Nectar Lemonades
Available in spicy and spicy mango flavors, Nature's Nectar Lemonade exemplifies the summer season. Arriving at Aldi on July 1, you can score bottles of this refreshing beverage for $2.99 each. The refreshing drink could be an excellent mixer for vodka, tequila, and other liquors.
Crofton Divided Snack Serving Tray
If you're someone who can't abide the intermingling of food on your plate, you'll appreciate the Crofton Divided Snack Serving Tray. Individual compartments keep snacks separate, and the tray comes in round and rectangular designs. Color varieties include purple, blue, and green. Aldi customers can look for this $7.99 snack tray starting July 1.
Aldi Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries
You're not imagining things: Pickle-flavored products truly are everywhere these days. Aldi Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries are yet another entrant into the pickle pantheon, and they'll hit stores on July 8. Each package will run shoppers $3.49.
Crofton Storage Caddy
We're in love with this Crofton Storage Caddy. With five compartments in various shapes and sizes, this accessory can serve as a dedicated beverage station in your kitchen. Perfect for tea bags, water flavor enhancers, and other items, this caddy will be available to Aldi shoppers for $9.99 starting July 22.
Benton's Orange Crèmesicle Sandwich Cookies
When Aldi refreshed the packaging on its private-label products, the store assured customers that notable brands would retain their individual names. Benton's ranks pretty high among Aldi fans, and its Orange Crèmesicle Sandwich Cookies are a great example of why. These sweets will debut on July 15 and will cost $2.99 per package.
Crofton Vacuum Insulated Food Container
The Crofton Vacuum Insulated Food Container can keep your lunch fresh and tasty, no matter where the day takes you. Arriving at Aldi on July 22 and retailing for $7.99 per container, shoppers get to choose from tan, black, purple, and blue varieties.
Simply Nature Organic Sea-Shaped Chicken Nuggets
Simply Nature Organic Sea-Shaped Chicken Nuggets are sure to please any sea creature-obsessed kids (or adults) in your life. These fully cooked nuggets contain no hormones or antibiotics, and are certified organic by the USDA. Look for them on July 29 for $7.99 a bag.
Live In Style 3-Pack Neoprene Drink Sleeves
Aldi's Live In Style 3-Pack Neoprene Drink Sleeves allow you to enjoy ultra-cold beverages without chilling your fingers. Available in cherry, floral, and pink designs, these drink sleeves can fit all sorts of glassware. Retailing for $4.99 per package, shoppers can snag this item on July 8.
Breakfast Best Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast on a pizza? Sign me up. From Aldi's Breakfast Best brand, Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza, with sausage, egg, and cheese, hits the freezer section on July 22. Each box contains two frozen pizzas for $3.99 per package.
Crofton Teacher Appreciation Snackle Boxes
How cute are these Crofton Teacher Appreciation Snackle Boxes? Upon hitting Aldi shelves on July 8, shoppers can choose from several fun designs: apples, pink and blue buses, bows, coffee, and pencils. Each box retails for $3.99, an awesome price for such a practical and whimsical find.
Baker's Treat Mini Muffins
We live for little treats like these Baker's Treat Mini Muffins, which arrive at Aldi on July 29. Each pack contains 20 muffins, in five individually wrapped packages of four, for $2.75. Flavors include cotton candy and cinnamon crunch.
Crofton Collapsible Lunch On the Go Containers
Crofton Collapsible Containers are designed for students, professionals, and anyone else with a busy lifestyle. Starting with a collapsible bowl, these portable food containers feature divided compartments to keep everything organized. Available on July 29 and retailing for $6.99 each, shoppers can choose from blue, purple, gray, and pink containers.
Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Coffee Creamer
Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Coffee Creamer will imbue your morning cup with some international flair. Aldi shoppers can snag a bottle for $4.99 starting July 15. Though Dubai chocolate made our list of food trends that will fade out in 2026, the flavor shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Crofton Cereal or Snack Dispenser
Making their Aldi debut on July 22, this Crofton Dispenser is ideal for storing cereal or your favorite snacks. Customers will find square and round versions for $12.99 each. However, you'll want to set an alarm for this one: There's a good chance these nifty devices will sell out swiftly.