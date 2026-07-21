Upgrade Your Culver's Sandwich With This One Simple Change

Fans of Culver's know the chain offers a wide selection of fast food eats, from burgers and sandwiches to fried cheese curds and frozen custard. While these items might be plenty satisfying, we have a small but impactful tweak that makes the chain's sandwiches even tastier: swapping out the bun for toasty sourdough bread.

This idea is featured in our list of Culver's tips that will change how you order. Culver's offers a sourdough melt that comes with two slices of toasted, buttered sourdough. According to customers and staff at the chain, it's possible to get this bread option instead of buns when ordering other sandwiches. Even better, the sourdough apparently pairs well with all sorts of items.

In a Reddit thread, a self-described Culver's employee declared, "Jalapeño Pub Burger on sourdough is peak," explaining that it was a superior pairing when compared to the brioche roll it usually comes with. Elsewhere on Reddit, a former Culver's employee had their own tasty recommendation: "Try the grilled chicken sandwich with the sourdough melt." This pairing also works beautifully with mushroom and Swiss burgers, according to another Redditor who said the substitution was "on another level."