Upgrade Your Culver's Sandwich With This One Simple Change
Fans of Culver's know the chain offers a wide selection of fast food eats, from burgers and sandwiches to fried cheese curds and frozen custard. While these items might be plenty satisfying, we have a small but impactful tweak that makes the chain's sandwiches even tastier: swapping out the bun for toasty sourdough bread.
This idea is featured in our list of Culver's tips that will change how you order. Culver's offers a sourdough melt that comes with two slices of toasted, buttered sourdough. According to customers and staff at the chain, it's possible to get this bread option instead of buns when ordering other sandwiches. Even better, the sourdough apparently pairs well with all sorts of items.
In a Reddit thread, a self-described Culver's employee declared, "Jalapeño Pub Burger on sourdough is peak," explaining that it was a superior pairing when compared to the brioche roll it usually comes with. Elsewhere on Reddit, a former Culver's employee had their own tasty recommendation: "Try the grilled chicken sandwich with the sourdough melt." This pairing also works beautifully with mushroom and Swiss burgers, according to another Redditor who said the substitution was "on another level."
Why sourdough is such an excellent pairing for Culver's sandwiches
Remember the sourdough bread craze that swept the COVID-19 pandemic? This bread continues to captivate taste buds thanks to its unique tangy flavor, which comes courtesy of fermentation. Instead of incorporating store-bought yeast, sourdough recipes use a starter consisting of flour and water. As the mixture ferments, it releases acids that create a pleasingly sour flavor. When it comes to texture, the bread's satisfying crustiness is also pretty appealing.
With flavor pairings, complicated flavors are sometimes superior. Remember the Redditor who recommended sourdough bread with the jalapeño Pub burger? They had a theory as to why the swap had such a major impact, explaining, "I think the sweetness from the brioche takes away from the spice and in my opinion, is very bland in comparison."
Texture is another main consideration, as the rich, juicy ingredients used to make Culver's burgers and sandwiches will be nicely contrasted by the crunchy toasted sourdough. Want to get even more out of your next visit to the restaurant? Check out these ordering tips for the best Culver's burger.