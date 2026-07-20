Avoid This Mistake When Spritzing Your Brisket

Brisket is a barbecue favorite, and for good reason. Classic smoked brisket is deeply flavored, tender, and easily upgrades anything from chili to tacos. It's best cooked low and slow, allowing the tough cut of meat time to tenderize and absorb the smoky aromas. If you're not careful, though, brisket is easy to dry out. You can spritz it periodically with apple cider vinegar or a seasoned basting spray to keep areas like the edges from getting too dry over the long cook time, but don't make the mistake of spraying liquid over the entire cut of beef.

One particular area of the brisket you should avoid spritzing is the fat cap. As you add moisture, make sure it's aimed at the meat rather than the thicker fatty parts around the outside. Otherwise, you risk preventing the fat cap from fully rendering, or at the very least, you're wasting that flavorful spritzing liquid. Fat rendering is a crucial part of smoking brisket that improves the flavor and texture of its crusty outer layer, known as the bark.

Fats are hydrophobic. If you've ever tried to mix olive oil, a fat, with water or a water-based liquid like vinegar, you've seen fat's water-repelling properties in action. Any water-based spritzes you apply to the fat cap of a brisket will simply stay on the outside or run off rather than soak in. The liquid is absorbed far better when you spray the meat directly.