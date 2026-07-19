We Tried 6 Fast Food Root Beer Floats — This One Outperformed All The Others

Whether you're in it for the ice cream, the soda, or the nostalgia, nothing hits like a root beer float. Fans of the old-school drink likely know that several chains (Red Robin, Freddy's, and Sonic, among others) offer the sweet-and-spicy sipper. But which is worth the buy? To find the tastiest, Mashed contributor Steven Luna tried six to determine a ranking of fast food root beer floats — and Culver's came out on top.

Culver's got the crown for both quality and affordability. "Having one of the lower-priced floats on the list was a definite boon for the burger joint," Luna writes. "Culver's float offered the most dialed-in balance of any of the restaurant root beer floats I tried. It probably helps that the chain uses a signature formula for its root beer, which bests the popular root beer brands by coming in slightly spicy to add some fun sizzle to the creaminess of the custard."

If you're familiar with Culver's, a Midwestern burger-and-custard joint, these results likely don't surprise you. The burger chain is known for its high-quality frozen custard, which is made with farm-fresh, often local dairy and simple ingredients, like milk, cream, and sugar. As for the root beer, the Culver's item was personally crafted by a co-founder, so it's been a signature part of the menu since the chain's inception. And considering Culver's root beer is literally one of a kind, it's no wonder this throwback treat is among the most popular Culver's menu items.