This Simple Request Upgrades Any Culver's Float, According To Redditors
Culver's, the burger-and-custard chain of Midwestern fame, is also famous for its root beer. A co-founder personally crafted Culver's root beer using local ingredients at a nearby supplier, which explains why Culver's root beer tastes different than its competitors. Customers can't get enough of the signature sipper, considering 315,205 gallons are sold per year. But before you order the standard root beer float on your next visit, know you can substitute for any soda on the menu.
Redditors swear by a Culver's hack that could change how you order forever. One person explained, "There's a button for float and it's root beer by default, but you can change it to any soda ... because there [are] buttons for different types." An enthusiastic fan declared, "Sierra Mist floats with the peach-flavored custard!" Though another customer mentioned a Dr Pepper float is the way to go. "A flavored Sprite (Sprite plus a fruit like blueberries) and a scoop of lemon ice," suggested another Redditor, referring to the chain's frozen lemonade.
Alternatives aside, there's nothing wrong with classic root beer. In fact, Culver's topped our ranking of fast food root beer floats due to its impeccably balanced, slightly spiced formula. The quality of the custard helps too; it's made with farm-fresh dairy and eggs for a thick, rich consistency from being slow-churned daily in small batches. That makes this hack even more fun — you can change the soda or custard to create any custom float.
Endless upgrades for Culver's custard floats
Culver's knows its fan's float fantasies. The famous root beer float is now joined by Fanta Orange and Coca-Cola floats, too, all served with vanilla custard. The orange in particular has a dedicated following. Of course, Culver's offers other fountain drinks, which typically include Cherry Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Mello Yello, Powerade, lemonade, fruit punch, and Arnold Palmer. There's also Diet Coke, Diet Culver's Root Beer, and Coke Zero for a classic base with less sugar.
As for Culver's frozen custard flavors, vanilla and chocolate are always available. They can be zhuzhed up with all sorts of toppings, ranging from bananas to peanut butter to hot fudge. But there's also the Flavor of the Day, which offers over-the-top custard with mix-ins and sauces already inside. Go with something simple and classic, like butter pecan, mint cookie, or double strawberry. Alternatively, try something fully loaded like caramel fudge cookie dough, or unexpected like Georgia peach.
Another upgrade for a Culver's float is to request whipped cream and a cherry. Same goes for sprinkles and any other toppings the resto has on hand. You can also add soda to a shake (the root beer shake is a popular choice) for a heavier spin on a float or ask staff to blend the custard and soda together halfway through mixing for a creamier feel to an old-fashioned soda.