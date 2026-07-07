This Simple Request Upgrades Any Culver's Float, According To Redditors

Culver's, the burger-and-custard chain of Midwestern fame, is also famous for its root beer. A co-founder personally crafted Culver's root beer using local ingredients at a nearby supplier, which explains why Culver's root beer tastes different than its competitors. Customers can't get enough of the signature sipper, considering 315,205 gallons are sold per year. But before you order the standard root beer float on your next visit, know you can substitute for any soda on the menu.

Redditors swear by a Culver's hack that could change how you order forever. One person explained, "There's a button for float and it's root beer by default, but you can change it to any soda ... because there [are] buttons for different types." An enthusiastic fan declared, "Sierra Mist floats with the peach-flavored custard!" Though another customer mentioned a Dr Pepper float is the way to go. "A flavored Sprite (Sprite plus a fruit like blueberries) and a scoop of lemon ice," suggested another Redditor, referring to the chain's frozen lemonade.

Alternatives aside, there's nothing wrong with classic root beer. In fact, Culver's topped our ranking of fast food root beer floats due to its impeccably balanced, slightly spiced formula. The quality of the custard helps too; it's made with farm-fresh dairy and eggs for a thick, rich consistency from being slow-churned daily in small batches. That makes this hack even more fun — you can change the soda or custard to create any custom float.