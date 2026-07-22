What Keeps Padma Lakshmi And Adam Dell So Close Despite Their Romance Being Over?

Two years after Padma Lakshmi divorced famed novelist Salman Rushdie in 2007, she became pregnant. Despite trying to keep her romantic life out of the press, Lakshmi was mortified by the media coverage of her pregnancy, specifically the speculation over who fathered the child. "It was just about as horrible as is possible to be. I mean, talk about sl*t shaming," she told Helen Rosner of The New Yorker in 2024. A prenatal paternity test determined that Adam Dell, a venture capitalist and brother of Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell, was the father of Lakshmi's daughter. Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell was born in 2010.

Initially, Lakshmi didn't want Dell involved in their child's life, and in return, he sued her for full custody. Thankfully for everyone involved, Lakshmi and Dell worked through their differences and even dated again for a few years, starting in 2017 and splitting up in 2021. Today, the former couple is committed to co-parenting Krishna. In 2023, Lakshmi revealed on Instagram that she and Dell split holidays with their daughter. The following summer, Lakshmi posted an Instagram selfie of the trio celebrating Krishna's graduation from middle school.