Who Is The Father Of Padma Lakshmi's Daughter?

"America's Culinary Cup" host and author Padma Lakshmi's relationship with her daughter, Krishna Lakshmi-Dell, regularly melts hearts on social media – even over something as simple as an Instagram video of the mother-daughter duo sharing soup (or in Krishna's case, not sharing it). They appear to be very close, to the point that one of Lakshmi's biggest struggles with being a TV personality is the time her busy schedule takes away from being with Krishna, whom she affectionately calls "Littlehands". What we don't much of on social media, however, is Krishna's father, businessman and entrepreneur Adam Dell.

Dell currently serves as the CEO for Domain Money, a wealth management solutions provider he founded in 2021. Prior to this, he was a partner at Goldman Sachs and the founder and CEO of Clarity Money. If his surname sounds familiar to you, there's a good chance it's because of his brother, Michael Dell, the billionaire founder of Dell, Inc.

Lakshmi and Dell started dating in the late 2000s, while she was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with billionaire Teddy Forstman. In a 2016 interview with Today, Lakshmi shared that she hadn't been looking for a committed relationship at the time, as she was still healing from her 2007 divorce from author Salman Rushdie. When Lakshmi announced she was pregnant in 2010 without naming the father, mortifying media coverage ensued over the matter. Lakshmi had considered her relationship with Dell relatively non-committal, so there were no plans to have him involved as a parent to Krishna beyond agreed-upon visitation rights.