10 Sam's Club Member's Mark Items With Price Cuts In July 2026

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Sam's Club shoppers can reduce their food bills by buying groceries in bulk, but the store also offers robust savings in its Member's Mark line of items. Despite their innate affordability, Member's Mark products are subject to price cuts from time to time. To help shave some bucks from your summer grocery budget, we highlighted a few store-exclusive items that are on sale this July. This cost-effective selection includes baked goods, freezer finds, snacks, seasonings, seafood, and more.

Private-label brands like Member's Mark save shoppers money because store-exclusive products don't require the same fees that big name items do for marketing and packaging. However, such goods are often manufactured by name brands that make more famous items. (In case you were wondering, here are some of the companies behind Member's Mark products.)

While we included prices and helpful links to each item, consider that costs may vary from location to location. Also, the sale prices on many products are only good through the end of July. Finally, we can't guarantee that these products can be found at all Sam's Club stores, so check with your local club to determine availability.