10 Sam's Club Member's Mark Items With Price Cuts In July 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam's Club shoppers can reduce their food bills by buying groceries in bulk, but the store also offers robust savings in its Member's Mark line of items. Despite their innate affordability, Member's Mark products are subject to price cuts from time to time. To help shave some bucks from your summer grocery budget, we highlighted a few store-exclusive items that are on sale this July. This cost-effective selection includes baked goods, freezer finds, snacks, seasonings, seafood, and more.
Private-label brands like Member's Mark save shoppers money because store-exclusive products don't require the same fees that big name items do for marketing and packaging. However, such goods are often manufactured by name brands that make more famous items. (In case you were wondering, here are some of the companies behind Member's Mark products.)
While we included prices and helpful links to each item, consider that costs may vary from location to location. Also, the sale prices on many products are only good through the end of July. Finally, we can't guarantee that these products can be found at all Sam's Club stores, so check with your local club to determine availability.
Member's Mark Bone-In Chicken Wings
Sam's Club has the essential provisions for summer grilling season. Take this 10-pound bag of chicken wings, which includes drumettes and flats that can be conveniently cooked from frozen. When preparing these babies, you should be sure to avoid the common mistakes people make grilling wings. It might also seem like a misstep to avoid the $7 discount that's currently in effect.
Buy Member's Mark Bone-In Chicken Wings online for $19.97.
Member's Mark Tart & Sweet Apple Turnover
We could totally see these tempting apple turnovers as a quick breakfast or an indulgent snack with coffee or tea. Available in packs of eight, they can also be viewed as a steal after having their price lowered by $2.
Buy the Member's Mark Tart & Sweet Apple Turnover online for $3.98.
Member's Mark Extra Large Virginia Peanuts
The label says "extra large," and it isn't just talking about the massive 2-pound container. This Member's Mark product is made with substantial Virginia peanuts, which are also beloved for their robust flavor and crunchiness. Fans might also appreciate that the store cut the more than $6 price tag by 50 cents.
Buy Member's Mark Extra Large Virginia Peanuts online for $5.98.
Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet
Salmon is an excellent dinner option, as its versatile, easy to prepared, and nutritious. To ensure you do this Sam's Club fillet justice, here is a foolproof technique for perfect salmon every time. And to do your wallet justice, you can get each package for $1 less than the regular price.
Buy the Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet online for $33.12.
Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownie
These desserts are one part brownie, one part cookie, and 100% delicious. Eat them right out of the package (you get nine per container) or pair them with your favorite ice cream for a quick and indulgent sundae. To sweeten the deal, Sam's Club has implemented a $2 discount.
Buy Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies online for $8.98.
Member's Mark Jalapeño Flakes
These jalapeño pepper flakes from Sam's Club allow home chefs to spice up meals with ease. Currently marked down by $1, this adaptable seasoning is perfect for making sauces, dry rubs, marinades, and other recipes.
Buy Member's Mark Jalapeño Flakes online for $8.98.
Member's Mark Farm Raised Jumbo Raw EZ Peel Shrimp
Member's Mark jumbo shrimp are deveined and ready for peeling. Now being sold for $1 less than usual, each 3-pound bag contains 21 to 30 pieces, which makes it ideal for summer entertaining and dinner parties.
Buy the Member's Mark Farm Raised Jumbo Raw EZ Peel Shrimp online for $17.47.
Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie Dough
We discovered something magical about Member's Mark cookie dough: You can safely eat it raw, and Sam's Club temporarily slashed the price by $1. While consuming uncooked dough can sometimes lead to unpleasant symptoms, eliminating raw ingredients renders the forbidden dessert safe to eat.
Buy the Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie Dough online for $11.24.
Member's Mark Mediterranean Small Plate
What are the potential draws of this sophisticated, portable snack pack? It's protein-dense, for one. Secondly, you can snag it for $3 off the regular price. The combo of flat bread, whipped feta, nuts, dried fruit, and honey could make a tasty meal on the go.
Buy the Member's Mark Mediterranean Small Plate online for $7.44.
Member's Mark Cinnamon Chip Scones
Baking homemade scones can be challenging, so why not get some from Sam's Club with a $1 discount instead? These Member's Mark treats are baked fresh every day inside stores and feature the winning combo of sweet, creamy frosting and the warmth of cinnamon.
Buy Member's Mark Cinnamon Chip Scones online for $4.73.