The Olive Oil Ina Garten Turns To Isn't Made In Italy

Food icon Ina Garten's go-to dried pasta brands are both of Italian origin, so it would be a safe guess her go-to olive oil brand might share the same heritage. However, on the Barefoot Contessa website, Garten responded to a user asking for olive oil recommendations by naming a fully American brand. It turns out she's a big fan of California's Olio Santo Extra Virgin Olive Oil, explaining, "I use Olio Santo olive oil from California because it's flavorful, fruity, and not heavy."

Olio Santo Extra Virgin Olive Oil was the original flagship product of Stonehouse Olive Oil in 1996, a women-owned and operated producer with farms in Capay, Napa, Winters, and Woodland in Northern California. The oil is cold-pressed from olives grown without pesticides or herbicides, making Garten's go-to brand some of the purest and freshest olive oil you can find.

Garten isn't the only personality who favors local olive oil, either. Martha Stewart's own go-to olive oil for cooking, Flamingo Estate's Heritage virgin olive oil, is made from hand-picked olives from rare trees growing in Ojai, California, which are instantly pressed for oil. Given how two individuals of reputable taste appear to be big fans of American olive oil, it's probably not a big deal your olive oil comes from Italy. Good olives are good olives, no matter where they're grown.