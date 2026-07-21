13 Restaurant Chains That Used To Serve High-Quality Food, But Don't Anymore

Back in the 1980s and 90s, Pizza Hut was the crème de la crème among chain pizza joints. An alleged former Pizza Hut employee noted that when they worked there in the 80s, the quality was top notch. "I would show up and make the dough fresh every morning, thin crust, hand tossed, pan. It was all made fresh with a big mixer every day," they commented on Reddit. "We also used to dice the vegetables fresh daily, the onions and green peppers. Mushrooms and olives were in a can. And also, the sauce was made daily as well."

Somewhere along the way, Pizza Hut switched to frozen dough, and began streamlining other parts of the pizza-making process. A Redditor who claims to be a former Pizza Hut manager explained that the chain also "recently changed their cheese to a brand with a significantly higher 'cellulose filler' content ... They have also changed their Sauce. They claim it is due to 'Changing consumer preferences' but the reality is it is due to 'economizing' i.e. cheaper ingredients."

Now, the pizza is hardly recognizable. Customers report stuffed crust pizza being suspiciously thin, and that the texture is unpleasantly chewy. Unfortunately, even tried and true pies like the Supreme Pizza aren't what they used to be. Order one from Pizza Hut and you'll be met with a bland, sparsely topped mess. It's certainly a product to be wary of, along with these other Pizza Hut menu items you should think twice about.