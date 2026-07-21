13 Restaurant Chains That Used To Serve High-Quality Food, But Don't Anymore
Chain restaurants used to all but guarantee that you'd get a tasty meal at a reasonable price point. After all, the model centers around consistency across locations. A burger, fries, and beer from a mid-tier chain would taste the same for customers in Oregon and North Dakota. You could expect the same quality pasta and cocktails from a chain's Los Angeles location as their Miami one. But, in the last few years, things have begun to change ... and not for the better.
Whether it's a flavorless entrée, a greasy side, or a small portion size, many eateries are facing issues when it comes to quality. And, customers are taking note of these shortcomings. Below are 13 restaurant chains that used to dish up top notch meals, but can no longer make that claim. Though the range of problems may vary, there is one (unfortunate) through line — these chains just aren't worth your money anymore.
TGI Fridays
A couple decades ago, TGI Fridays seemed to really hit its peak. Having popularized the concept of the "happy hour," the chain excelled with a casual, comfortable dining atmosphere and an appealing selection of cocktails and appetizers. One Redditor claimed that they "worked at one of the oldest locations back in the mid to late 90's ... They used to make things from scratch, from hand cut French fries to salad dressings to drink mixers." But unfortunately, "Slowly they quit this to save on labor and food costs."
Nowadays, these downgrades are becoming even more apparent. Customers report that during the chain's Endless Appetizers promotion, menu items routinely arrived cold and seemingly having been microwaved. On top of that, patrons have experienced subpar entrées, like ribs so tough they can't be cut through, mediocre sides, like French fries tasting cold, and portion sizes being comically small in relation to the price. For the full story behind the decline, you'll want to check out the only recap of TGI Fridays' downfall you need.
Buffalo Wild Wings
In the early to mid-2000s, Buffalo Wild Wings was the go-to spot to watch your favorite sports team and slam some chicken wings. Many customers would make the trip a routine habit, thanks to good deals and a lively environment. But, over time, the food quality has gotten worse. Now, customers report wings arriving cold in addition to being tiny in size, tasteless, and dry. Some customers blame the decline on the 2017 private equity deal with Roark Capital worth a whopping $2.4 billion. As one Redditor put it, "Private equity investment typically signals a downturn in product quality, almost regardless of the industry. Their only goal is exploding short-term profit margins to get the best ROI possible."
Another customer summed up many of the recent issues, taking to Reddit to explain that Buffalo Wild Wings has "forgotten what they are. A bloated menu has killed their wing execution. Every new item they add they lose their identity a little more. They care more about having jumbo tots and samplers than wings. Unfortunately they are no longer a wing place."
Pizza Hut
Back in the 1980s and 90s, Pizza Hut was the crème de la crème among chain pizza joints. An alleged former Pizza Hut employee noted that when they worked there in the 80s, the quality was top notch. "I would show up and make the dough fresh every morning, thin crust, hand tossed, pan. It was all made fresh with a big mixer every day," they commented on Reddit. "We also used to dice the vegetables fresh daily, the onions and green peppers. Mushrooms and olives were in a can. And also, the sauce was made daily as well."
Somewhere along the way, Pizza Hut switched to frozen dough, and began streamlining other parts of the pizza-making process. A Redditor who claims to be a former Pizza Hut manager explained that the chain also "recently changed their cheese to a brand with a significantly higher 'cellulose filler' content ... They have also changed their Sauce. They claim it is due to 'Changing consumer preferences' but the reality is it is due to 'economizing' i.e. cheaper ingredients."
Now, the pizza is hardly recognizable. Customers report stuffed crust pizza being suspiciously thin, and that the texture is unpleasantly chewy. Unfortunately, even tried and true pies like the Supreme Pizza aren't what they used to be. Order one from Pizza Hut and you'll be met with a bland, sparsely topped mess. It's certainly a product to be wary of, along with these other Pizza Hut menu items you should think twice about.
Olive Garden
Between the 1980s and early 2000s, Olive Garden felt like a fancier choice for many customers. Some patrons recall dressing up for the occasion, and dining on high quality food. As one Redditor reflected, when the chain first opened up in their hometown in the mid-1980s, it "was a culinary experience ... There was a lady in a booth at the front making fresh pasta noodles. Fine linens on the tables. The bread was fresh. The soups from scratch. The chicken for the chicken parm was fresh and real. The sauces were fresh. If you were going to OG for dinner, it was a special occasion."
Over time, Olive Garden lost that special touch. Fresh pasta — which came to be a special attraction for many customers — seemed to have disappeared sometime around the mid-1990s, and that was just the beginning of a slow descent. Once a fan-favorite, the soup and breadsticks are not what they used to be. Patrons report that the soup isn't much better than a can you'd snag off grocery store shelves, and the breadsticks are either rock-hard or unpleasantly chewy. As for protein options, items like chicken tend to taste like they were cooked from frozen. The sauces aren't what they used to be, either. Customers note that they tend to lack any semblance of flavor, have a watered-down consistency, and don't integrate well with the pasta. That's a far cry from Olive Garden's golden age.
Chili's
Chili's used to boast casual yet flavorful fare with Southwestern flair that was sure to please. As one Redditor who apparently worked at the restaurant chain decades ago noted, "In 1990 we marinated all of the meats in-house. We made the chili fresh each day ... The food also had distinction. It was Tex-Mex. Now it's just fast casual."
In recent years, Chili's has unfortunately begun to resemble many of its mediocre, mid-tier chain counterparts. Rather than slinging quality Tex-Mex cuisine, it's serving up disappointment thanks to discontinuing favorite menu items or changing the recipe to make them unrecognizable, like the original nachos. As one former Chili's customer explained on Reddit, "Their classic nachos were amazing! And because of how they were packaged, you could save some for later and not worry about them being soggy. Not the case with these new nachos. They are both soggy AND flavorless. A major downgrade, and one of the main reasons we went there is now gone."
To make matters worse, customers report many other menu items tasting like they were microwaved or cooked from frozen, or have an unpleasantly greasy, overly salty, or straight-up burnt taste. Though the chain's price point might still appeal to you, you're better off going somewhere else, because we finally know why Chili's is so cheap. The truth is far from appetizing.
Red Robin
Red Robin prides itself on being a stand-out burger joint, and that used to be the case. Customers recall that through the mid-2000s you could get a reliably good burger and fries, or chicken strips with a delicious sauce. But, in recent years, the chain has taken a turn for the worse. One Redditor who claimed to have previously worked at a Red Robin location acknowledged the decline in quality, noting that "Every year we met our goals on labor, food and productivity and every year following they would set new goals with lower food costs, lower labor costs and better productivity. However, you can only lower so much before you are cutting quality."
And, Red Robin's quality hasn't just dipped — it's taken a full-on nosedive. Patrons report that recent visits have resulted in ultra-greasy fries thanks to new cook times. Additionally, some customers have received soggy burgers that are borderline inedible. The chain's sauces, which could have been the saving grace in these situations, reportedly taste nothing like the original versions. The beloved Campfire Sauce has a new, unwelcome flavor profile, and some burgers are sporting a sauce that can only be described as rancid.
Applebee's
In decades past, Applebee's was a popular choice. With an extensive menu and quality food all at a reasonable price, the chain was sure to please. As one Redditor recalled, "In the late 90's, early 00's (college for me), Applebees was THE family place to go, even a nice treat with the buddies or dates if we could afford it on our own ... But these days, Applebee's is almost a last resort."
Based on other customers' experiences, it's clear that Applebee's is no longer a top-notch chain. Portion sizes have gotten smaller and prices have crept up. Customers also report quality issues like greasy burgers and appetizers, steak cooked incorrectly, and chicken that was more breading than meat. Sides like mashed potatoes also arrive cold. One Facebook user noted that these days, dining at "Applebee's is like being home with a bag of Tyson chicken strips and a 3000 watt microwave. Might still be cold in the middle." Disappointing food that has been clearly cooked from frozen is just one of the huge scandals that rocked Applebee's.
Outback Steakhouse
In days of yore, Outback Steakhouse was a dependable date night destination. One customer took to Reddit to reminisce about the chain's heyday, noting that "my wife and I went to Outback fairly regularly back in the 90s. The steaks were always good and the beer was cold, and I loved the bigass baked sweet potatoes." Aside from a tasty cut of meat, patrons could also expect price and quality to be aligned.
However, in recent years, quality issues have spiraled out of control. As a steakhouse chain, one would expect that at the very least the beef would be passable. Unfortunately, customers report tough, rubbery steaks that taste like liver. The seafood isn't much better, as the shrimp looks entirely unappealing. Overall, customers report that the food is bland, the portions are miniscule, and nowadays a meal at Outback is wildly overpriced. With that being said, it's no wonder that this steakhouse chain struggles with consistency.
Boston Market
Back in its heyday, Boston Market was a reliable fast-casual joint that turned out food that could have passed for homemade. In the 1980s and 90s, customers remember it being a welcome change-up from typical fast food fare. As one Redditor explained, "When they first opened they cooked stuff. Meatloaf tasted fresh, they rotisseried the chicken, the sides didn't taste like they had come off the Sysco truck. Then they changed, and everything had the flat factory produced taste."
But, over time, prices climbed and quality seemed to take a tumble. Fan favorites, like the Chicken Carver Sandwich received unwelcome recipe changes that left customers feeling disappointed. Another Redditor speculated that the chain's downfall is because "Boston Market fell into the 'expand or die' trap. They grew like a cancer and lost their specialness to mediocrity." It's clear that without that hearty, homey quality that made Boston Market's fare special, customers aren't continuing to reward the chain with their loyalty. It once boasted a network of more than a thousand locations across the country, but now just a handful remain. As for the last few locations still standing? One word customers have used to describe the food is "gross."
Red Lobster
Back in the 90s, Red Lobster was an elevated choice for a seafood dinner. Customers recall white tablecloths, specialty cocktails, and servers cracking fresh pepper over salads. The food was also high quality, too. One Redditor claimed to work at the chain in the 1990s, "back when quality was incredible and their fresh fish and other food was flown in fresh daily. We had really strict guidelines and threw out a ton of food daily (to our chagrin since we were all broke college students)."
Now, that freshness is nowhere in sight, and the restaurant chain looks nothing like its former self. Red Lobster churns out overcooked lobster adhered to its shell, greasy pasta dishes, fried shrimp that could have been found in the frozen aisle of a grocery store, and the "turf" in surf and turf tasting nothing like beef. Excessive upcharges are also turning customers off, as the quality certainly doesn't merit the high price point.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse used to be a reliable choice for a quality meal at an affordable price point. Though the chain initially began as a pizza joint, it transitioned to become a brewpub in the mid-90s. BJ's should have stuck to that initial concept, because customers report that the beer leaves a lot to be desired. As one customer explained on Reddit, "BJs is the Wal-Mart of brew pubs. It's literally the only place I ordered a beer and had them take it back – their house made beer was horrible, tasted like something had gone bad with it."
The food isn't much better, with some patrons likening the cuisine to cafeteria slop. Beyond the issue of taste, there's also the fact that other customers report being served undercooked chicken. Another patron noted that BJ's used to be one of their favorites, but recent trips have made them question their loyalty. When they tried to place their order, they learned that the menu items "we had always liked is no longer offered, they were out of the 3-4 things on the menu we asked for as alternatives," they commented on Reddit. And, on top of the depressing menu selection, the restaurant "was half full (8:00 on a Saturday night?) and there was garbage all over the floor. Bonus: It's a college football Saturday and only two of seven of their large screen TVs were on." Experiences like these make it clear that BJ's has lost the plot.
IHOP
Between the mid-1980s and early 2000s, IHOP was really booming. Long-time customers recall racks upon racks of pancake syrup flavored with real fruit, and the menu really did have that international feel with globally-inspired breakfast dishes. Sadly, the once beloved pancake chain has taken a turn for the worse.
Customers can't expect quality from IHOP anymore. One Redditor who allegedly worked for the chain in 2018 noted that aside from the pancakes being less than stellar, "If you order scrambled eggs, egg whites, or omelettes, the cooks use boxed 'liquid egg product,' not fresh eggs." To make matters worse, they mentioned that items like bacon, sausage, hash browns, and crepes are batch cooked hours in advance. "The meats and hash stay on the griddle on a tray so they don't burn but stay warm, crepes are refrigerated and heated up later," they commented.
Aside from the poor quality, IHOP continues to dig its own grave by axing the intricate breakfast dishes that made the chain popular to begin with. Now, IHOP has trouble executing even the simplest pancakes, often turning out flapjacks that are cold and flavorless. And, even though you're still shelling out mid-tier chain prices, the quality often reflects fast food. As for the service? Patrons report dirty restaurants and orders missing key components.
Ruby Tuesday
Ah, yes. Ruby Tuesday. Once known for its affordable American fare, the restaurant chain was a go-to spot, in large part thanks to its extensive, freshly stocked Garden Bar and casual yet comfortable atmosphere. Unfortunately, it's become clear that quality hasn't remained a top priority.
One Redditor who claims to have worked at Ruby Tuesday in the 1990s noted that they "saw the dramatic shift in corporate culture happen in real time ... When I started there the food was actually pretty good and made fresh, after two years they had gone to having everything pre-made they possibly could." They commented that it was around 1997 that Ruby Tuesday began using "frozen soups and sauces, pre-cut salad mix that would already be going bad when it was delivered. They had us pre-grilling chicken and burgers ahead of time and reheating them to order."
Now, customers are reporting issues like hollow mozzarella sticks and salads served with physical contaminants. Despite these clear problems when it comes to quality, Ruby Tuesday is charging egregiously high prices. Customers note that burger patties have gotten so small, they could pass as kids' meals ... and $18 kids' meals at that. With this in mind, it's no surprise that Ruby Tuesday came under fire for bad business practices.