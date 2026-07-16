11 Items At Walmart With Price Cuts In July 2026
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Recently Walmart corporate headquarters announced summer savings – rollbacks — on thousands of products for the summer. If you're headed there in July, you'll want to be aware of the deals to take advantage of, and for that, we've got you covered. As you browse the aisles in search of the best offerings, don't be surprised to see renovations and modern, technological upgrades, which are among the major changes Walmart is bringing forward in 2026.
It appears Walmart is thinking of everyone with its July price drops. For young professionals with parties to throw, there are plenty of bulk drinks and snacks to snag, and for parents working from home with kids on summer break, you'll find coffee on the list. Just don't commit one of the biggest mistakes when shopping at Walmart and leave without a house brand item or two — there are plenty of Great Value and Marketside items worth trying. If you're lucky you might even find a few Walmart copycat items that taste even better than the name brand. Note: Prices may vary by location.
24 Pack of Coca Cola
No summer gathering is complete without pop, and Walmart's July rollback helps to keep entertaining affordable for customers. Decorated for the FIFA World Cup 2026, cans come in a pack of 24, with one person noting the cans are great for constructing tin pyramids.
Purchase a 24 pack of Coca Cola cans in stores or online for $9.97.
Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee
A favorite of Walmart shoppers, Folger's Classic Roast coffee has rolled back in July and features an upgraded label — blue and white fireworks against the can's classic red background to commemorate America's 250th birthday, with a price to match the celebration.
Purchase Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee in stores or online for $17.76.
Frito Lay Classic Mix Snack Chips
For families and friend groups with a large number of people, each preferring a different snack type and flavor, this reduced priced variety pack contains 18 bags of Frito Lay chips. Snackers can choose from Cheetos, Doritos (nacho cheese or cool ranch), Fritos, Lay's Classic, and Ruffles.
Purchase Frito Lay Classic Mix Snack Chips in stores or online for less than $10.
Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs
Though Independence Day has passed, our grills still have a lot of life left to live this summer, and Ball Park franks remain on sale. Made with pork and chicken, these dogs are fully cooked, ready to be heated, and rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by Walmart shoppers.
Purchase a pack of 16 Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs in stores or online for $5.48.
Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Quaker's chewy granola bars are discounted this July. Shoppers online said the bars are soft and chewy, with one noting, "Just the right size if you are looking for a sweet little snack." The bars are made with 100% whole grains and no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors.
Purchase a pack of 18 Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars in stores or online for $4.92.
Dole Fruit Bowls Diced Pears
Shoppers who love diced fruit can get two packs of diced pears, each containing four cups. Shoppers gave this product a 4.6-star rating, commenting on the size of the fruit chunks and satisfaction that comes from the sweetness.
Purchase two 4-packs of Dole Fruit Bowls Diced Pears in stores or online for $5.94.
Gatorade Thirst Quencher
While summer sports are in full swing for kids and adults, Gatorade's 28-ounce thirst quencher bottles rolled back in July. Available in six different flavors, shoppers can choose their favorite or mix and match. Gatorade touts its electrolyte blend as a good source of hydration for athletes, and shoppers rated it 4.7 stars.
Purchase a 28-ounce bottle of Gatorade Thirst Quencher in stores or online for $1.38.
Marketside Large Cage-Free Brown Eggs
If you're following the price of eggs (a common inflation indicator), the outlook just got better at Walmart. Marketside Large Cage-Free Brown Eggs are discounted this July, and shoppers are noticing the affordability. One reviewer appreciated the eggs are clean and never cracked.
Purchase a 12-pack of Marketside Large Cage-Free Brown Eggs in stores or online for $2.66.
Great Value Ice Cream
Ice cream lovers can snag 48-ounce cartons of Great Value ice cream this July. The rollback savings applies to several popular flavors, including cookies and cream, vanilla bean, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter cup, chocolate chip cookie dough, sea salt caramel, and more.
Purchase a tub of Great Value Ice Cream in stores or online for $2.50.
Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers
Walmart's Marketside 100% Angus beef burgers are formed and ready to cook, and this July the price has rolled back. Each box contains 12 frozen 1/3-pound burgers. One shopper and 5-star reviewer said, "Flavor is great, like the beef I used to remember eating. Not the fast food yuck."
Purchase Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers in stores or online for $19.97.
Prima Della Black Forest Ham
From its premium deli brand Prime Della Delicatessen, Walmart is rolling back the price of black forest pre-sliced ham this July. Customers rated the ham a 4.5 out of 5 stars, with one reviewer noting, "The ham has just the right amount of smoky flavor and [is] not overly salty."
Purchase Prima Della Black Forest Ham in stores or online for $3.99.