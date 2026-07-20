5 Cocktails To Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Bourbon

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Costco's Kirkland Signature bourbon is a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that's highly in demand at the bulk warehouse. The store's private label is praised by bourbon drinkers for its affordability, taste quality, and association with the famous, award-winning Barton 1792 distillery, where it's produced by master distillers. If you prefer whiskey cocktails to sipping straight bourbon, you may be pleased to know that the Kirkland's Signature version is often touted as an ideal mixer. And, for those interested in discovering a few of the best bourbon cocktails to make with Costco's house bourbon, you've come to the right place.

Kirkland Signature Bourbon comes in three expressions: small batch, bottled-in-bond, and single barrel. The small batch bourbon is 92 proof (46% alcohol by volume) and is described by Costco as having "notes of oak and rye spice accented by vanilla and caramel." It is the most budget-friendly option (though all three are good-value bourbons) at around $20 for a 1-liter bottle. Kirkland Signature bottled-in-bond bourbon, priced around $25, is 100 proof (50% ABV) and has "subtle notes of candied fruit and honey," according to Costco's website. Finally, the single barrel, priced around $30, is a 120-proof (60% ABV) variety that's generally described as having notes of vanilla and toasted oak with a spicy rye finish.

The smoothness of Costco's Barton 1792 bourbon, particularly the small batch and bottled-in-bond, makes it a versatile mixer for a variety of spirit-forward, sweet, or citrusy bourbon cocktails. Consider adding these five cocktails to your mixology repertoire.