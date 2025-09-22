How To Make Morton's Signature Cocktail In Your Own Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Morton's The Steakhouse is a chain that serves up a full menu of classic steakhouse dishes, and naturally, some of them better than others. If you're a fan of Manhattans, however, you'll definitely want to experience Morton's take on this cocktail, which is known as the State Street Manhattan.What makes this drink really stand out is the fact that it's garnished with — what else? — a steak strip. Even if you're not up for a trip to a high-end steakhouse, you can still experience this cocktail at home thanks to developer Julianne De Witt's copycat recipe.

As De Witt says of her take on Morton's signature cocktail, "This is a fun, bold, bittersweet cocktail that would be perfect for serving at a dinner party or small get together." She goes on to say, "This robust cocktail pairs perfectly with a charcuterie board, cheese platter, roast duck, or grilled steak. I would even pair this with sweets such as dark chocolate terrine or truffles." The recipe can easily be scaled up for larger groups, and likewise scaled down if you'll be drinking solo. In the latter case, though, you may want to plan it to accompany a steak dinner. That way, you can just slice off a piece of your entree instead of cooking a steak solely for the purpose of garnishing.