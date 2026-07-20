These Colombian Hot Dogs Get A Delicious Upgrade With This Crunchy Topping

Potato chips are hands down one of the best sides to have with a hot dog, but on top of one? Most Americans wouldn't think to sprinkle crushed chips over their franks, but that's exactly how it's done in Colombia. Perro caliente Colombiano, or just perro caliente, is one of the most popular ways to enjoy a sausage in the South American country, and it's also quite possibly overstimulating in the best way.

While some vendors might have their own takes on the sandwich, the usual formula of a perro caliente involves a boiled hot dog, four types of sauces, and crushed potato chips, all on top of a bun large enough to hold it all together. The addition of the chips is all about texture, creating pockets of pleasant crunchiness amid the wet, glorious mess of all those sauces, the snap of the meaty hot dog, and the soft bun. Flavor-wise, it doesn't quite stand out too much since there's literally so much for it to compete with, but the touch of salt and potato flavor do help balance everything out.

The crunch that the potato chips bring to a perro caliente is especially appreciated if the vendor is the type to top the sandwich with boiled quail eggs, too. In the same way that egg salad benefits from having a crunchy rice cake base for textural contrast, the combination of quail eggs and the four sauces is elevated by the chips, which take them from a mushy mouthful into a lively, dynamic flavor experience.