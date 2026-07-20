These Colombian Hot Dogs Get A Delicious Upgrade With This Crunchy Topping
Potato chips are hands down one of the best sides to have with a hot dog, but on top of one? Most Americans wouldn't think to sprinkle crushed chips over their franks, but that's exactly how it's done in Colombia. Perro caliente Colombiano, or just perro caliente, is one of the most popular ways to enjoy a sausage in the South American country, and it's also quite possibly overstimulating in the best way.
While some vendors might have their own takes on the sandwich, the usual formula of a perro caliente involves a boiled hot dog, four types of sauces, and crushed potato chips, all on top of a bun large enough to hold it all together. The addition of the chips is all about texture, creating pockets of pleasant crunchiness amid the wet, glorious mess of all those sauces, the snap of the meaty hot dog, and the soft bun. Flavor-wise, it doesn't quite stand out too much since there's literally so much for it to compete with, but the touch of salt and potato flavor do help balance everything out.
The crunch that the potato chips bring to a perro caliente is especially appreciated if the vendor is the type to top the sandwich with boiled quail eggs, too. In the same way that egg salad benefits from having a crunchy rice cake base for textural contrast, the combination of quail eggs and the four sauces is elevated by the chips, which take them from a mushy mouthful into a lively, dynamic flavor experience.
How the potato chips balance out all the other toppings on a Colombian hot dog
The four sauces on a perro caliente Colombiano are no slouch when it comes to flavor, which is why the crushed potato chips are such an integral part of the dish's balance. What you'll usually find dressing a Colombian hot dog are drizzles of pink sauce, ketchup, mustard, and pineapple sauce. Pink sauce is a mixture of 1 part ketchup to 2 parts mayo, so between that, the additional ketchup, and the mustard, you've basically got three fairly standard sauces for a hot dog.
What throws everything into a loop is the pineapple sauce, which is similar to a salsa and is usually made with crushed pineapples, a sweetener like honey, and lime juice. That sweet and sour combination might raise some alarm among those of us who think Hawaiian pizza is wrong, but it's actually an excellent way to create more balanced flavors in the hot dog as a whole. The crushed potato chips add just enough salt to keep the pineapple from overpowering everything else, while the starchy potato flavor helps bridge each of the components. Some vendors might also add toppings like onion, shredded cabbage, and cheese for balance and extra texture.
If all that sounds absolutely tempting to you, then you may want to check out other festive Latin American hot dog styles: Venezuela has its own perro caliente that tops hot dogs with fries and other proteins, while Mexico's "jochos" turn up the heat with jalapeños, habaneros, and pickled chilis.