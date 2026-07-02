The Best Sides To Pair With Hot Dogs
When summertime rolls around, you can almost count on the grills sizzling. You could be at a sporting event, a backyard barbecue, a company picnic, or even a gas station, and odds are, you'll find a hot dog. While the origins of the hot dog are up for debate, there is no doubt that hot dogs are beloved in the United States. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council purports that Americans consume roughly 20 billion hot annually. That's a lot of links.
But, where many of us become divided are how to prepare a hot dog. Should you top it with ketchup, mustard, or relish? Is the grill the way to go? Another big topic is what should hot dogs be served with. Lucky for all the hot dog enthusiasts out there, we have rounded up some of the best side dishes to pair with your dogs this summer. From traditional to unique takes, these recipes will be sure to please your crowd.
German Potato Salad
Cold potato salad is a popular side dish for cookouts. But, if you are looking for a twist on the classic, try a German-style version. The biggest difference is that German potato salad is served warm (which can be more palatable than the cold version at room temperature). The complex flavor profile packs a punch thanks to the mustard, vinegar, and horseradish paired with the richness of bacon, which blows the traditional mayonnaise-based (sometimes mushy) potato salad out of the water, making it the perfect companion to your hot dog
Recipe: German Potato Salad
Copycat McDonald's Fries
A more kid-friendly preparation for your spuds is French fries. Fries and hot dogs are a popular diner or restaurant pairing. The crispy texture of the lightly salted fries counteract the soft hot dog. McDonald's French fry-lovers, take note of this copycat recipe. The key is using shoestring French fries with a secret ingredient to get that coveted taste, namely beef flavoring. This recipe uses some unique tactics to replicate the perfectly crisp texture of the McDonald's French fry that goes beyond heating up a bag from the freezer, but it will be well worth it when served with your hot dog.
Recipe: Copycat McDonald's Fries
BBQ Baked Beans
Baked beans are a tried-and-true side dish for any barbecue, including hot dogs. But, you can't just dump the can of beans and serve. Baked beans have to be homemade, sweet, and tangy to make them worthy of a hot dog. This recipe uses a base of crispy bacon, but takes a couple of shortcuts in using already prepared baked beans and liquid smoke to layer the flavor profile. The apple cider vinegar gives the beans a hit of acidity to cut through the sometimes too sweet flavor profile.
Recipe: BBQ Baked Beans
Duff Goldman's Chili Dog
Toppings for hot dogs are where there can be a divide between hot dog purists and regional preferences. If you want to make a side dish that can also be a topping for your hot dog, forego the beans and make chili for chili dogs! But, according to celebrity chef Duff Goldman, no beans allowed in your chili. The key to Duff's chili is using fresh peppers and chopping up your chuck roast finely to avoid giant clumps of beef falling off your dog.
Recipe: Duff Goldman's Chili Dog
Traditional Coleslaw
Coleslaw is a versatile side with many riffs on the basic recipe that can elevate it. Southern-style hot dogs even have coleslaw featured as a topping. But, if you are looking for a creamy and tangy side dish to balance out your salty hot dog, this traditional coleslaw recipe will fit the bill. The combination of vinegar and mayo creates that flavorful dressing we know and love. Just be sure to allow a minimum of 20 minutes for the coleslaw to marinate in the fridge to meld the flavors together.
Recipe: Traditional Coleslaw
Favorite Creamy Macaroni And Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is a crowd-pleasing side dish at any cookout. This could be because the rich and creamy noodles pair well with smoky grill flavors or the fact that it is easy to serve family style. Though there are many riffs on mac and cheese out there, this recipe has favorite in the title, which means it has to be good. There is a certain element of technique in making a cheesy roux for your sauce base, but that extra effort, the choice of Gruyere cheese, and the homemade breadcrumb topping are what make this recipe so much more delicious than boxed mac and cheese.
Grilled Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is always a solid go-to for a summertime side dish. We opt for a vinegar-based dressing over mayonnaise, but there are plenty of recipes for both. This Grilled Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad recipe is particularly desirable, as it packs in some seasonal vegetables to create a well-rounded side dish all in one. Make it ahead of time and let it chill to make a cool, refreshing side dish, or serve warm if you like the melted cheese. Just be sure to grill those summer vegetables of choice to get that savory flavor.
Best Grilled Corn On The Cob
You can't go wrong with a healthy side that requires no utensils and minimal preparation. Corn on the cob is another classic side dish that is beloved for its ease (you can use your hands to eat it, just like you would when eating a hot dog!). But, this recipe has a couple of extra steps to create flavor. Before cooking your corn, smother it with a stick of butter and season it with salt or your seasoning of choice. Taking the corn to the grill is what locks in that charred flavor. Top the corn with Tajin or cotija cheese for a Southwestern flair.
Recipe: Best Grilled Corn On The Cob
Refreshing Watermelon Salad
Both kids and adults can agree that nothing is better at a cookout than some refreshing fruit with your hot dog. This recipe leverages fruit in a salad, taking advantage of the fresh watermelon that is in season. Add in some feta cheese, red onion, and cucumber to a homemade dressing for a flavorful side dish that elevates your hot dog. Just be sure to use these tips to pick out a good watermelon, as it is a simple ingredient that needs to be high quality.
Recipe: Refreshing Watermelon Salad
The Best Potato Chips
Don't discount some crispy, crunchy potato chips for a good side dish! Though it can be easy to just grab a bag from the store, go a step further and make your own to really impress your guests. The key to creating you own perfect chips is to use the right potato (Yukon or Russet) and a mandolin slicer to get the chips thin enough to crisp up. From there it is a waiting game of making sure your chips don't overcook in the oven. But, the end result are chips that are way better than the bagged variety.