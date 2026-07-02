The Best Sides To Pair With Hot Dogs

When summertime rolls around, you can almost count on the grills sizzling. You could be at a sporting event, a backyard barbecue, a company picnic, or even a gas station, and odds are, you'll find a hot dog. While the origins of the hot dog are up for debate, there is no doubt that hot dogs are beloved in the United States. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council purports that Americans consume roughly 20 billion hot annually. That's a lot of links.

But, where many of us become divided are how to prepare a hot dog. Should you top it with ketchup, mustard, or relish? Is the grill the way to go? Another big topic is what should hot dogs be served with. Lucky for all the hot dog enthusiasts out there, we have rounded up some of the best side dishes to pair with your dogs this summer. From traditional to unique takes, these recipes will be sure to please your crowd.