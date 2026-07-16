Customers Are Calling This BBQ-Flavored Snack One Of The Best Items New To Sam's Club In Summer 2026

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Barbecued meats are a summertime staple, but if you don't feel like dusting off the old grill, Sam's Club has a smoky snack alternative. Righteous Felon BBQ seasoned grass-fed beef sticks are getting some love from members of the warehouse retailer. According to reviews on the Sam's Club site, these meaty snacks are superior to your standard jerky-adjacent products.

For instance, one happy shopper said of the Righteous Felon product, "They are definitely some of the best beef sticks I have purchased. The flavor is spot on, and they aren't greasy like many other beef sticks." Another reviewer described their flavor as "elite," adding, "The honey heist BBQ sticks are unlike any beef stick I've come across in the market." The convenient snack was also included in our list of the best items to buy at Sam's Club in July 2026.

The Righteous Felon brand originated in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester in 2012 and was developed by a group of jerky-obsessed friends. Sam's Club carries the Honey Heist BBQ and O.G. Hickory beef stick varieties, but Righteous Felon also makes Fiery Habanero beef sticks, Street Taco pork sticks, and Lemon Pepper turkey sticks.