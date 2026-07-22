The Best Brazilian Restaurants In The US
Over the past decade, the popularity of Brazilian restaurants in the United States has surged, driven in large part by demand for the country's signature style of barbecue. Churrascarias — Brazilian steakhouses — have spread like wildfire across North America, with the booming chain Fogo de Chão unveiling plans to expand to over 600 locations over the next 25 years.
But though there are some undeniably amazing Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., Brazilian cuisine is much more than just grilled meat. Brazil is a massive and culturally diverse nation, and its varied cuisine reflects those disparate influences. From feijoada and pão de queijo to moqueca, there's an endless number of iconic Brazilian foods you need to try before you die.
Luckily for your mouth, a rising tide lifts all boats, so the popularity of churrascarias has helped open the door for all varieties of Brazilian restaurants in the United States. No matter what you're craving, chances are there's a Brazilian dish that will satisfy your appetite — and a Brazilian restaurant near you where you can get it. And for the most authentic Brazilian experience, you'll want a restaurant that goes beyond the menu and provides a fun and flavorful atmosphere as well. These are those restaurants. Bom apetite!
Panelas Brazil Cuisine - Redondo Beach, California
The Greater Los Angeles Area is renowned for the breadth and depth of its multi-faceted culinary offerings. Everyone who visits or lives there has their own favorite LA restaurants to recommend. And one of the best restaurants, Brazilian or otherwise, is Panelas Brazil Cuisine in Redondo Beach.
Cited by The Los Angeles Times as one of the city's top dining destinations, Panelas Brazil Cuisine eschews the typical churrascaria meat-on-a-pole vibe for a more holistic look at Brazilian cuisine. Don't worry, you'll still get your fill of meat, but it'll be incorporated in authentic presentations of dishes such as feijoada, a classic meat and bean stew that is served with a number of equally authentic side options. Or you can try some of the tasty sandwich options, like the misto quente, a toasted ham and cheese delight served hot. Not sure what to get? The Brazilian Plate will give you a taste of the country, from meat and rice to eggs and fries.
All of this comes from the kitchen of Brazilian Chef Marcia Delima, who learned traditional recipes from her mother and grandmother. The results speak for themselves, but that hasn't kept effusive fans from heaping praise on the restaurant. This is one case where you can believe the reviews and visit knowing your stomach will be all the better for it.
(310) 214-4143
2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Nic + Junior's - Chicago, Illinois
In 2023, Chef Junior Borges earned a James Beard nomination for his pioneering work at the upscale Brazilian restaurant Meridian in Dallas, Texas. That same year, Borges left Meridian, which was re-imagined with modern American cuisine. So where is a fan of fine Brazilian dining left to turn? Don't worry, Borges still has your back, because in 2025 he opened his new restaurant Nic + Junior's to great acclaim.
Of course, you'll have to go to Chicago, Illinois, to eat there, which is a far cry from Dallas. But so is the Brazilian fusion menu that Borges has cooked up with his partner, Chef Nic Yanes. The pair created a dining experience that merges classic Italian dishes with Brazilian flavors for a unique take on the two cultures' food. Borges bristles at the word fusion, though, telling Chicago Star, "Nic + Junior's is all about blending our culinary backgrounds and delivering an unforgettable experience. It's not fusion; it's a celebration of who we are, brought together in a singular, unified vision."
By any name, though, the results are clearly top level: In 2026, Nic + Junior's earned a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant. It has also been a hit with regular customers, who single out the pão de queijo — listed on the menu as Chef Borges' childhood favorite — as a must try appetizer.
(312) 546-4449
405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Cafe Brasil - Santa Cruz, California
Located in the heart of Santa Cruz, California, halfway between UC Santa Cruz and the Boardwalk, is a little slice of Brazil. Cafe Brasil was founded about a quarter of a century ago by Brazilian native Joao Luis Frota and his wife Claudia, who were each taught to cook traditional dishes by their mothers. That commitment to authentic, homemade dishes has turned Cafe Brasil into a cornerstone of the Santa Cruz culinary scene, as the restaurant has become one of the city's most beloved breakfast and brunch spots.
So what goes into making a Brazilian breakfast? Eggs, fruit, and breakfast sandwiches built with delicious cheeses and Brazilian meats are all on the menu, along with black beans, avocado, and polenta. If you're not in the mood for breakfast, no worries: There are also separate juice and lunch menus for those so inclined, and vegetarian options abound. Plus, given Cafe Brasil's commitment to sustainable local ingredient sourcing, you can also be sure that everything is as fresh as possible.
The food is all served in a laidback, friendly atmosphere accented by traditional Brazilian music, making it no wonder that locals and tourists alike count a meal at Cafe Brasil among the high points of their day.
(831) 429-1855
1410 Mission St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Berimbau Brazilian Table - New York, New York
The berimbau is an iconic musical instrument in Brazilian culture that's made from a gourd, featuring a single string that is played using a stick. Like the best of Brazilian cuisine, the berimbau is made from simple and humble ingredients that combine to make something surprisingly sophisticated and beautiful.
The same could be said of the instrument's namesake restaurant, Berimbau Brazilian Table, which has two locations in Manhattan: Midtown and West Village. Like the neighborhoods themselves, the vibes differ depending on where you choose to eat, with the West Village location being more intimate and funky compared to Midtown's upscale feel. At either location, you can expect the same modern, innovative takes on classic Brazilian comfort foods. The dinner menu includes favorites like feijoada and moqueca, alongside dishes like blackened cod and octopus. There are also vegan options, as well as a robust dessert menu — try the bolo de mandioca, a cake featuring caramelized yuca with coconut flakes and cupuaçu (a tropical fruit) cream.
Berimbau Brazilian Table is the brainchild of restaurateur Mario de Matos, a native of Rio de Janeiro who has infused his restaurants with classic Brazilian energy. And if you're a fan of Brazilian steakhouses, don't worry, the steak at Berimbau is also awesome. There just happens to be a whole lot more beyond the steak.
Multiple locations
Muqueca - Cambridge, Massachusetts
You might be surprised to learn that outside of Florida, the state with the largest Brazilian population in the United States is Massachusetts. In fact, in terms of relative population, a larger percentage of Massachusetts residents are Brazilian than any other state in the union. So it makes sense that Massachusetts has become a hub of Brazilian cuisine, led by a Cambridge classic: Muqueca.
Muqueca was the first Boston-area restaurant to feature panelas de barro cooking. These traditional clay pots are ideal for cooking dishes such as the restaurant's namesake signature menu item, muqueca, a traditional Brazilian fish stew. Muqueca is the passion project of chef Fatima Langa, who opened the restaurant in 2000. Known by her nickname Fafá, she continues to serve up hearty, classic stews and other Northeastern Brazilian delicacies today. And to hear regulars — and food critics — tell it, it's clear that Fafá hasn't lost a step over the years. In addition to the muqueca, diners especially recommend the feijoada or the fried yuca for a culinary experience you won't soon forget.
(617) 354-3296
1008 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02141
Boteco - Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida, is a renowned party city with a thriving nightlife scene. The Greater Miami Area also has one of the largest Brazilian populations of any metropolitan area in the United States. What happens when these two forces of nature intertwine at one restaurant? Boteco.
Located just across the bridge from North Miami Beach, Boteco is a swinging Brazilian restaurant and bar that is justly famous for its inviting party atmosphere. They say you eat with your eyes first, but at Boteco you get a feast for all the senses, with a cozy interior that's often filled with live Brazilian music at night. You also get an actual, literal feast, as Boteco is especially beloved for offering a delicious feijoada weekend buffet, where you can partake in five different varieties of Brazil's unofficial national dish. You can also choose from an array of international beers representing the flavors of Brazil, Spain, the Dominican Republic, and more.
All of which explains why Boteco has been named the best Brazilian restaurant in Miami by the Miami New Times. The atmosphere and vibe dovetail with the authentic food to create a dining experience that is greater than the sum of its parts for regulars and tourists alike.
(786) 353-2555
916 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse - multiple locations
Texans know their steak. With a cattle ranch culture that predates the Mayflower, Texas is America's epicenter for prime cuts of juicy steak. So it means something extra when Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse is named the best steakhouse in San Antonio.
Opened in 2008, Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse specializes in churrasco, the traditional method of skewering meat and cooking it over an open flame. The restaurant's signature picanha, a classic Brazilian cut of meat, is sliced right onto your plate. The result is a world class dining experience that landed the original Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse location in San Antonio a Traveler's Choice Award for being one of the top 10% restaurants in the world.
And Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse is more than just meat for dinner. The restaurant's lauded brunch menu also earned the San Antonio restaurant a spot on OpenTable's Top 100 Brunches in America list in 2026. Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse offers customized dishes for diners with food allergies, part of the attention to detail that has allowed the restaurant to open successful branches in Houston, Dallas, and Chicago.
Cana - Washington, DC
Cana is a small Brazilian bar in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C. But don't let that bar appellation fool you. The food at Cana is just as good, if not better, than the signature caipirinha the bartenders are slinging. Named one of the best restaurants in the city by Washingtonian Magazine in 2026, Cana became an instant sensation when it opened two years earlier, with politicians and plebeians alike jockeying for a coveted spot at the city's hippest slice of South America.
That's easier said than done, as Cana offers limited reservations due to its minuscule 42-seat capacity. Patience and planning can be required to get your foot in the door, but once you're there, it's your mouth that will be doing all the work thanks to a robust menu featuring modern twists on classic Brazilian dishes. Reviewers especially cite the lamb picanha as a dish to savor while soaking up the vibes, which are straight out of Rio.
That vibe is a pure love letter to Brazil, courtesy of restaurant founders Radovan Jankovic and Marko Bogdanovic, two Serbian restaurateurs who were inspired by trips to Rio and wanted to bring that experience to the U.S. Based on the gushing reviews from diners who have managed to get a seat, it's safe to say they nailed it.
(202) 839-0624
2412 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse - multiple locations
When you hear the words "Philadelphia" and "steak," chances are some variation of Philly cheesesteak comes to mind. But while there are some great Philly cheesesteaks to be had in the City of Brotherly Love, there's a different kind of steak that is taking Pennsylvania by storm thanks to Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse.
Named one of the best steakhouses in Philadelphia by both Northeast Times and Philadelphia Magazine, Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse opened in 2005, later opening a second location in West Nyack, New York. At both locations you can expect gauchos to slice churrasco-style meats — a variety of beef, poultry, and lamb options are available — onto your plate in an authentic rodizio grill experience. There's also a buffet of side dishes, plus a selection of desserts, assuming you have any room left after necking down your own weight in succulent beef. And speaking of weight, diners should be aware that at Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse, you're charged by the pound, so tighten your belt accordingly.
Still, it's recommended that you focus on that signature churrasco, because as good as the rest of the food is, the meat is the reason for the season — and the reason why regulars agree that Picanha is the best steakhouse in Philly, Brazilian or otherwise.
(215) 743-4647
6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
Alma Gaucha - multiple locations
With one of the largest Brazilian populations in the country, the people of Massachusetts know great Brazilian food from the merely good. And for an elevated dining experience, the choice is easy: Alma Gauncha. Opened in Boston's Seaport District in 2020 by restaurateur and philanthropist Nelson DeOliveira, Alma Gaucha serves the kind of top quality meat you would hope for from a high end rodizio experience, accompanied by delectable sides that surpass all expectations.
DeOliveira grew up on a cattle farm in Brazil, so he knows his way around beef. And he also knows when he's created something exceptional, which is why in 2025 he opened a second location in New England's second city, Worcester, Massachusetts. No sophomore jinx here: The Worcester Alma Gaucha opened to even better reviews than the original, with customers recommending that you sample the whole array of meats before finishing off your culinary tour with a slice of grilled pineapple. Like the meat, it's hand shaved tableside right onto your plate, a nice touch that patrons appreciate given (take note) the upscale prices as well as atmosphere.
Multiple locations
Beco - Brooklyn, New York
On the south side of McCarren Park, nestled at the border between the Williamsburg and Greenpoint neighborhoods of Brooklyn, New York, you'll find a little eatery that locals swear by: Beco. Taking its cue from the neighborhood bars of São Paulo, this cozy cafe and bar is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day with an icy passionfruit caipirinha.
It's not just beverages, though, as Beco boasts authentic traditional Brazilian dishes such as feijoada and moqueca. Seating is at a premium but on nice days you can dine outdoors, and parties of six or more can make reservations to ensure an evening of relaxing vibes, occasionally accompanied by live music. Regulars tout Beco as the best Brazilian food in the area, and a reliable bastion of authentic Brooklyn and Brazilian culture in an ever changing world. Whether you're in the mood to watch people or futebol, Beco provides an inviting venue to experience life with a side of Brazilian flavor.
(718) 599-1645
45 Richardson St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Methodology
In order to determine the best Brazilian restaurants in the United States, first we looked at restaurants that represented the breadth of Brazilian cuisine. Though Brazil is justly famous for its grilled meat, we wanted to ensure that other dishes, styles of cooking, and regional specialties were also represented.
Quality of food was also a primary driver. We looked at local, regional, and national awards, as well as reviews from both professional experts and regular diners. Finally, we took into consideration the atmosphere, from music to decor, that showcase aspects of the restaurant experience beyond the plate. Based on those criteria, these restaurants represent the best of the best.