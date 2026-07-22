The Best Brazilian Restaurants In The US

Over the past decade, the popularity of Brazilian restaurants in the United States has surged, driven in large part by demand for the country's signature style of barbecue. Churrascarias — Brazilian steakhouses — have spread like wildfire across North America, with the booming chain Fogo de Chão unveiling plans to expand to over 600 locations over the next 25 years.

But though there are some undeniably amazing Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., Brazilian cuisine is much more than just grilled meat. Brazil is a massive and culturally diverse nation, and its varied cuisine reflects those disparate influences. From feijoada and pão de queijo to moqueca, there's an endless number of iconic Brazilian foods you need to try before you die.

Luckily for your mouth, a rising tide lifts all boats, so the popularity of churrascarias has helped open the door for all varieties of Brazilian restaurants in the United States. No matter what you're craving, chances are there's a Brazilian dish that will satisfy your appetite — and a Brazilian restaurant near you where you can get it. And for the most authentic Brazilian experience, you'll want a restaurant that goes beyond the menu and provides a fun and flavorful atmosphere as well. These are those restaurants. Bom apetite!