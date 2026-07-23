What Kind Of Cooking Oil Does Culver's Use For Fries, Cheese Curds, And More?

Culver's is growing fast, adding dozens of restaurants per year as it transforms from a Midwestern cult favorite to a nationally known fast-food giant. As with any new eatery, customers are curious about what's used to craft ButterBurgers and other treats, including the company's chosen cooking oil. When it comes to frying up french fries, cheese curds, chicken, and more, Culver's uses canola oil, which provides a variety of advantages over others.

The information comes directly from the company in its detailed description of ingredients available for everything on the Culver's menu. It notes that a number of items, along with fries, are cooked in canola oil, including the crispy chicken breast, chicken tenders, fried fish, corn dogs, crinkle-cut fries, onion rings, breaded pork tenderloin, fried shrimp, and the iconic, distinctive Wisconsin cheese curds. It's the only oil on the chain's list, except for small amounts used as an ingredient (rather than for cooking).

Made from the crushed seeds of the canola plant, canola oil offers several benefits that could have contributed to Culver's choice to use it. It has little to no flavor, allowing the taste of the fried items to shine through, and also has a relatively high smoke point, so fryers can get hot enough for ideal cooking without filling the kitchen with unpleasant smoke. Although deep frying isn't a healthy cooking method overall, canola oil is higher in unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids than other frying oils, making it generally considered a healthier choice than alternatives.