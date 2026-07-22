Why You Might Want To Skip This Sam's Club Premade Meal

Members of Sam's Club enjoy a wide selection of grocery staples, household goods, apparel, and more. The warehouse retailer also carries lots of pre-made meals in its deli section. Prepared meals are cheaper than eating out but easier than cooking, which makes them popular among shoppers. However, there is one Sam's Club meal that we advise against. In Mashed's ranking of popular pre-made Sam's Club meals from worst to first, our reviewer was not a fan of the Member's Mark stuffed peppers.

The overriding complaint was under-seasoning. As our reviewer explained, "Sam's opts for a milder take on what should be the centerpiece of the dish, leaving most of the heavy lifting to the pepper itself." The mix of yellow, orange, and red peppers did lend the meal some sweetness, but it wasn't enough to squeak the option out of last place. According to the ingredient list, Member's Mark stuffed peppers are seasoned with black pepper, basil, parsley, rosemary, and oregano, though there's no indication of how much of each was used. On the other hand, the Member's Mark Mediterranean kale pasta salad was praised by our reviewer for its substantial size and robust flavor.