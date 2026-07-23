Sprinkle This Seasoning On Mango For A Refreshing Summer Treat
Mangoes are sweet and juicy all on their own, but they're even more delicious peeled, sliced, and sprinkled with zesty chili-lime seasoning. How can a spice mixture so contrary in flavor enhance the taste of this tropical fruit? The juxtaposition actually creates harmony and balance. In fact, chili and lime are among the many compatible flavor pairings suggested by The National Mango Board.
There are hundreds of mango varieties worldwide, many with their own taste and textural nuances, though only a few of these reach produce shelves. Imported mangoes are available in the U.S. any time of year, but May through September is when they're really in season. That's when this fruit (and its high concentration of natural sugars) develops its full complexity in both flavor and fragrance.
Chili-lime seasoning typically combines lime zest, salt, and chili powder. The dry blend acts as a counterpoint, tempering the sugary sweetness of the ripe, slightly soft mango. The lime's high citric acid content complements the mango's mild acidity, while the chili brings a hint of heat and smokiness. The salt ties it all together. Spicy, sweet, and citrusy, chili-lime seasoning on sliced mango isn't just a refreshing summer treat — it's a gateway to culinary heaven. As food scientist Nancy Flores told The New York Times in 2019, "Sweetness and saltiness are carriers that open up the taste buds, allowing you to taste more of other flavors."
Chili-lime seasoning brightens up everything from mangoes to ice cream
In Mexico, this delicious pairing is a classic street food. Slices of ripe, golden mango are sprinkled with chili-lime salt and sold as a summer snack at beaches and parks, either by the cup or cut into flower shapes and skewered on sticks. (Alternatively, vendors may dress mangoes with chamoy, a spicy, fruity condiment.) The seasoning is often store-bought Tajín, a Mexican staple that combines granulated chiles, dehydrated ground lime, and salt.
Tajín's uses aren't limited to this simple mango snack. A sprinkle of this spice blend can also elevate everything from watermelon salsa to grilled shrimp, margaritas, and even vanilla ice cream.
You can find bottles of Tajín online or at the grocery store. Spice specialists like Burlap & Barrel and retailers like Trader Joe's also sell their own signature variations. You can even create your own batch of spicy seasoning by combining ground chile powder (like ancho or paprika), fresh lime zest, and fine sea salt in a small bowl, then sprinkling it over mango slices. A squeeze of fresh lime can amp up the brightness. Whichever spice blend you use, remember that just a smidge packs a wallop of heat and flavor.