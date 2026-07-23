Sprinkle This Seasoning On Mango For A Refreshing Summer Treat

Mangoes are sweet and juicy all on their own, but they're even more delicious peeled, sliced, and sprinkled with zesty chili-lime seasoning. How can a spice mixture so contrary in flavor enhance the taste of this tropical fruit? The juxtaposition actually creates harmony and balance. In fact, chili and lime are among the many compatible flavor pairings suggested by The National Mango Board.

There are hundreds of mango varieties worldwide, many with their own taste and textural nuances, though only a few of these reach produce shelves. Imported mangoes are available in the U.S. any time of year, but May through September is when they're really in season. That's when this fruit (and its high concentration of natural sugars) develops its full complexity in both flavor and fragrance.

Chili-lime seasoning typically combines lime zest, salt, and chili powder. The dry blend acts as a counterpoint, tempering the sugary sweetness of the ripe, slightly soft mango. The lime's high citric acid content complements the mango's mild acidity, while the chili brings a hint of heat and smokiness. The salt ties it all together. Spicy, sweet, and citrusy, chili-lime seasoning on sliced mango isn't just a refreshing summer treat — it's a gateway to culinary heaven. As food scientist Nancy Flores told The New York Times in 2019, "Sweetness and saltiness are carriers that open up the taste buds, allowing you to taste more of other flavors."