Quick Easy Refreshing Watermelon Salsa Recipe

This salsa recipe is simple by nature, but there's room to switch up the ingredients based on flavor preferences or what you have on hand. Take the English cucumber, for example, which works particularly well in this recipe because it doesn't contain many seeds and has relatively thin skin. If you can't get your hands on an English cucumber, then other types (like field cucumbers) will work. You'll want to peel the skin if it's too thick or tough and get rid of some of the seeds (otherwise the salsa may become too watery).

While we recommend keeping the star fruit of the show, watermelon, front and center, there's room to experiment with the pineapple. You can either swap the pineapple out entirely for something like mango or go half-and-half for even more fruity complexity. Another easy swap would be to reach for mint instead of cilantro, a change that would also play up the refreshing, cooling aspect of the salsa.

If you're looking for ways to play up the non-fruity or more savory-leaning aspects of this salsa, diced radishes or diced bell peppers would do the trick while also adding some more crunch to the mix. Buttery avocado would add a new layer of flavor and texture, while a sprinkle of cotija cheese would play up those salty, savory notes. Finally, enhance the spiciness or smokiness of the salsa by adding chili powder or smoked paprika.