Quick Easy Refreshing Watermelon Salsa Recipe
Salsa recipes come in a seemingly endless variety of colors and flavors — green, red, spicy, tangy — and almost always fresh and bright. Fruit salsa is no exception, and it's one juicy variation that shouldn't go overlooked. Our quick, easy, and refreshing watermelon salsa recipe puts everyone's favorite summer fruit to good use, and pairs it with another common salsa fruit, pineapple, to create a sweet-leaning dip ideal for those warmer-weather gatherings. To balance those fruity notes, cucumber and red onion provide just the right cool and slightly pungent flavor notes to keep each bite interesting, while jalapeño adds a hint of spice. A simple lime-honey dressing provides a hit of acidity and added sweetness, and Tajín comes through with salty and subtly spicy notes.
Not only is this salsa recipe ideal for those who don't love typical tomato-based salsas, but it's great for anyone who doesn't want to fuss in the kitchen or so much as turn on a single appliance. No cook time is required here, and other than some fine dicing to get all of those salsa inclusions nice and uniform, the prep work is also quite minimal. This watermelon salsa truly is the perfect summer (or any season) appetizer, bursting with sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor — great for pairing with tortilla chips, topping off grilled meats, or simply eating by the spoonful.
Gather the ingredients for this refreshing watermelon salsa
The bulk of this salsa is made up by seedless watermelon, pineapple, red onion, and English cucumber, all cut into ¼-inch dice. You'll also add jalapeño to the mix for a bit of spice. Otherwise, the only ingredients you'll need are finely chopped cilantro, lime juice and zest, honey, and Tajín.
Step 1: Dice the jalapeño
Seed and finely dice the jalapeño.
Step 2: Add salsa ingredients to a bowl
Add the jalapeño, watermelon, cucumber, red onion, and pineapple to a large bowl.
Step 3: Add cilantro
Add the cilantro.
Step 4: Add lime juice and zest
Add the lime juice and zest.
Step 5: Add honey
Add the honey.
Step 6: Add Tajín
Add the Tajin.
Step 7: Toss to combine the salsa before serving
Toss gently to combine, and serve.
What can I serve with watermelon salsa?
Quick Easy Refreshing Watermelon Salsa Recipe
This easy, juicy, sweet, and spicy watermelon and pineapple salsa is the perfect refreshing side for all of your favorite grilled summer mains.
Ingredients
- 1 jalapeño
- 2 cups diced seedless watermelon (cut into ¼-inch dice)
- 1 cup diced English cucumber (cut into ¼-inch dice)
- 1 cup diced red onion (cut into ¼-inch dice)
- 1 cup diced pineapple (cut into ¼-inch dice)
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 ½ teaspoons Tajin seasoning
Directions
- Seed and finely dice the jalapeño.
- Add the jalapeño, watermelon, cucumber, red onion, and pineapple to a large bowl.
- Add the cilantro.
- Add the lime juice and zest.
- Add the honey.
- Add the Tajin.
- Toss gently to combine, and serve.
How can I change up this salsa recipe?
This salsa recipe is simple by nature, but there's room to switch up the ingredients based on flavor preferences or what you have on hand. Take the English cucumber, for example, which works particularly well in this recipe because it doesn't contain many seeds and has relatively thin skin. If you can't get your hands on an English cucumber, then other types (like field cucumbers) will work. You'll want to peel the skin if it's too thick or tough and get rid of some of the seeds (otherwise the salsa may become too watery).
While we recommend keeping the star fruit of the show, watermelon, front and center, there's room to experiment with the pineapple. You can either swap the pineapple out entirely for something like mango or go half-and-half for even more fruity complexity. Another easy swap would be to reach for mint instead of cilantro, a change that would also play up the refreshing, cooling aspect of the salsa.
If you're looking for ways to play up the non-fruity or more savory-leaning aspects of this salsa, diced radishes or diced bell peppers would do the trick while also adding some more crunch to the mix. Buttery avocado would add a new layer of flavor and texture, while a sprinkle of cotija cheese would play up those salty, savory notes. Finally, enhance the spiciness or smokiness of the salsa by adding chili powder or smoked paprika.
What can I serve this salsa with besides tortilla chips?
There's no denying that tortilla chips are the quintessential salsa pairing, and it's true that they would work wonderfully with this watermelon salsa. If you plan to serve this salsa as an appetizer, then any of your go-to dippers will work, be they tortilla chips, pita chips, or anything to add a little salty crunch. That said, the beauty of such a chunky, versatile salsa is that you have lots of serving options beyond the appetizer realm and beyond the classic chip dunker.
Staying true to the summery nature of this salsa is the fact that it would pair well with meats fresh off the grill. Fish, blackened chicken, or even steak are all great pairing options, and just a spoonful of the salsa over any of these grilled meats would instantly elevate the meal with a fresh brightness. You could also serve the salsa over ceviche (or mix it together with freshly-made ceviche) for a sort of enhanced take on the dish that would no doubt make it even tastier.
There are also more creative uses for this salsa. Consider adding a small bowl of the salsa to a charcuterie board, as it's perfect for pairing with cheeses, cured meats, or various jams as desired. You could also spread some salsa over avocado toast for a fruity take on the breakfast favorite, or even top off a turkey burger with a spoonful of salsa for some added freshness and juiciness.