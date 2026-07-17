Which Chain Stores Sell Taylor Farms Lettuce?

There have been some serious food recalls so far in 2026, but the latest cyclospora outbreak might just eclipse them all. The USDA has linked bouts of food-borne illness to iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell locations in several states, but the Associated Press reports that a company called Taylor Farms supplied the fast food chain with the Mexico-sourced ingredient. Taylor Farms also manufactures bagged lettuce, which shoppers can find in grocery stores all over the nation.

In case you want to avoid these products, we've identified a few chains where they might turn up. According to the Taylor Farms website, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Meijer all carry the company's products. They can also be found within Dollar General locations, as well as at regional grocers like Giant Eagle.

Taylor Farms is no stranger to food recalls. In 2024, a company facility was linked to contaminated onions served at McDonalds, which was among the biggest produce recalls in U.S. history. That situation resulted in a voluntary recall, as did the 2026 cyclospora outbreak. On July 17, Taylor Farms posted a statement to Facebook announcing that it is "voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico." The statement also clarified that "No Taylor Farms branded salads or kits are associated with this outbreak."