Which Chain Stores Sell Taylor Farms Lettuce?
There have been some serious food recalls so far in 2026, but the latest cyclospora outbreak might just eclipse them all. The USDA has linked bouts of food-borne illness to iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell locations in several states, but the Associated Press reports that a company called Taylor Farms supplied the fast food chain with the Mexico-sourced ingredient. Taylor Farms also manufactures bagged lettuce, which shoppers can find in grocery stores all over the nation.
In case you want to avoid these products, we've identified a few chains where they might turn up. According to the Taylor Farms website, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Meijer all carry the company's products. They can also be found within Dollar General locations, as well as at regional grocers like Giant Eagle.
Taylor Farms is no stranger to food recalls. In 2024, a company facility was linked to contaminated onions served at McDonalds, which was among the biggest produce recalls in U.S. history. That situation resulted in a voluntary recall, as did the 2026 cyclospora outbreak. On July 17, Taylor Farms posted a statement to Facebook announcing that it is "voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico." The statement also clarified that "No Taylor Farms branded salads or kits are associated with this outbreak."
What you should know about cyclosporiasis (and how to protect yourself)
Taco Bell said in a July 16 statement that it's eliminating potentially contaminated lettuce in restaurants affected by the outbreak. However, medical researchers warn that contaminated items may still be in the supply chain given the size and scope of the incident. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, consuming the cyclospora parasite can lead to cyclosporiasis, an illness characterized by recurring bouts of intense diarrhea. So far, approximately 4,000 people have fallen ill, and the outbreak has reached 34 states, per CBS News.
It may be tempting to swear off lettuce and other vegetables until we know more about the situation, but you can lower your risk with a few simple steps. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cooking vegetables to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or higher can kill the parasite. As for lettuce, avoid bagged varieties in favor of whole heads. At home, remove the outer leaves and wash the interior thoroughly before eating. If you experience symptoms, contact your doctor for testing and antibiotic treatment if needed. You can also check out these general tips for avoiding food-borne illness.