8 Of The Biggest Food Recalls Of 2026 So Far

It seems like headlines with food recalls pop up pretty frequently for one reason or another. The product may be recalled due to a foodborne illness outbreak, meaning people get sick after consuming the same contaminated product, or if allergens are not marked clearly on packaging. Another reason for recall is if foreign objects or harmful toxins are found in the packaging. Whether the recall is voluntary — meaning the company decides to pull its product off the shelves — or if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requests it, the end goal is the product getting off the shelves to keep us safe.

Recalls aren't something to take lightly. Historically, there have been some pretty serious food recalls ranging from deadly to just plain strange. Some recalls don't even make it to grocery stores, and if you are thinking the big box stores are safe from recalls, think again. Even beloved chains like Costco experience recalls from time to time. There have been some big-name recalls so far this year, and 2026 is only halfway over. We compiled a list of the biggest food recalls thus far that have affected retail giants from Target to Trader Joe's.