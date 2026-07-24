13 Vintage Recipes Every Grandma Had In Their Cookbook
It's hard to recall a time before there were countless recipes available on-demand on the internet. Since as early as the 1800s, people have relied on cookbooks to house family recipes, as well as provide inspiration to get tasty food on the table. Even now, cookbooks still have a space on our shelves for those retro family recipes we have come to know and love, or modern takes printed in vibrant colors. There is just something special about cooking a recipe written by your grandmother, creating food that speaks to your soul.
Many of us have memories of our grandmothers pulling down their cookbook of choice to reference for a classic Sunday dinner or special occasion. We rounded up some of the staple vintage recipes that you would find in those mid-century cookbooks our grandparents loved. Take a look at these favorites and transport back to a time where comfort food was king.
1. Tuna Casserole
This comfort food dish still graces dinner tables and even cafeterias, and with good reason. Tuna casserole is easy to prepare and feeds large groups, making it a favorite for quick weeknight meals and larger catering requests. Tuna casserole becomes a complete meal of protein, carbs, and vegetables, thanks to the addition of peas and egg noodles. Flavor comes from the casserole staple — cream of mushroom soup — that acts as a shortcut to creating your own sauce. This recipe has an added step of toasting panko breadcrumbs with butter to get a delicious crunchy crust on top you won't want to skip.
Recipe: Tuna Casserole
2. Salisbury Steak
This dish can be deceiving, as it isn't actually a "steak," but ground beef fashioned into patties. Before you go and think this is just a burger dish, Salisbury steak has a certain level of classiness to it. It was once served at fine dining restaurants across the country, so older generations were keen to bring it to their home-cooked meals. The recipe's mushroom and sauteed onion gravy has the flavor kicked up with the addition of Worcestershire and Dijon mustard. The gravy's consistency can be a pain point for many home cooks, so if you are struggling with yours, this recipe uses cornstarch.
Recipe: Salisbury Steak
3. Old-Fashioned Liver And Onions
Liver and onions was beloved by the baby boomers during World War II. You are probably more hard-pressed to find this in the dinner rotation these days, but you definitely will find a liver and onions recipe in your grandmother's cookbook. The key to getting this dish right is choosing the correct cut of meat. Calf's liver is more tender than adult cow liver and has a milder flavor that may be more palatable. Dredge your liver pieces in seasoned flour and saute for a perfectly coated, crisp cut of meat so good you may not even remember it's organ meat.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Liver And Onions
4. Baked Alaska
Baked Alaska was the iconic dessert dish of the 1970s to impress your guests. It took some doing to execute a Baked Alaska back in the day, but now there are plenty of tricks to make it easier — but equally as impressive. If you love mint, try a twist by using mint chocolate chip ice cream on top of an Oreo cookie base. Pop it in the freezer overnight to ensure it sets up properly. This hands-off process allows you to turn your attention to the meringue, which can be toasted in the oven or with a kitchen torch.
Recipe: Easy Mint Baked Alaska
5. Old-Fashioned Jell-O Poke Cake
Even though Jell-O is still around today, it was insanely popular in the '50s and '60s. Though many of us think of Jell-O salad or Jell-O molds, there was a certain versatility to this jiggly gelatinous dessert. This recipe uses flavored Jell-O mix to amplify a regular cake. You poke holes in the top and pour the Jell-O mixture over it, letting the cake absorb it for a couple of hours. After, you are left with an aesthetically pleasing, colorful cake that is finished off with whipped topping, leaving your guests surprised by what's underneath.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Jell-O Poke Cake
6. Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Before chicken pot pie appeared in freezer aisles, it was a meat pie brought to the States by the Pennsylvania Dutch. It's a classic dish beloved for generations for its heartiness and the fact that it is a great way to use up leftover meat and vegetables. Though you make your own roux in this recipe, you get to cut corners by using leftover rotisserie chicken, frozen vegetables, and a store-bought crust. Brush the top of the pie with egg wash before baking to get a deliciously golden brown crust that will make grandma proud.
7. Frito Pie
This recipe is definitely more popular in the Southwestern part of the United States. Frito pie can be found anywhere from church potlucks to concession stands served right in a Fritos bag. This recipe has you making your own chili (with beans, which may come with a bit of debate from Texans). However, if you need a quicker Frito pie fix, you could always use a pre-made or canned chili. Dump your Fritos in a casserole dish, top with chili, and don't skimp on the cheese.
Recipe: Frito Pie
8. Glazed Pineapple Ham
This recipe reminds me of my own grandmother, as ham with pineapple was our "fancy dinner" for special occasions at her house. This recipe is made easy with pre-cooked ham and canned pineapple rings, but the glaze is where the magic happens. Dijon mustard and brown sugar simmered together nail the sweet and tangy flavor combination. Coupled with the sweetness of the pineapple rings and maraschino cherries with the salty ham, you have a retro dish that still hits all the flavor profiles perfectly.
Recipe: Glazed Pineapple Ham
9. Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup
Grandma knew that soup is good for the soul — and all the better when you're sick or needing a bit of a pick-me-up in those cold winter months. This old-fashioned vegetable beef soup requires some prep time to cut the vegetables, but otherwise requires minimal effort for maximum taste. Another perk is that you can use any cut of beef (even the tough cuts that you typically may avoid), making it a cost-effective, complete meal in a bowl. Serve with crusty bread to get every last drop of delicious soup.
10. Chicken A La King
This chicken dish was a must on menus in the '70s. The recipe is perfect for quick weeknight dinners, as it's ready in under 30 minutes and reuses leftover chicken. Cream of mushroom soup coupled with heavy cream and chicken broth combine into the rich sauce the dish is known for. An added serving of veggies with mushrooms and peas along with the zing of pimentos makes chicken a la king a recipe that sticks around for the long haul.
Recipe: Easy Chicken A La King
11. Watergate Salad
Named after the infamous Watergate scandal, this salad was scandalously popular in the '70s. Watergate salad is one of those salads that isn't actually a salad, but more of a dessert, with pineapple, walnuts, and whipped topping. This recipe offers a bit of a twist on the traditional Watergate salad using pudding, not gelatin, but it still has the same pistachio-forward flavors. It's certainly a vintage recipe favorite worth resurrecting for a trip down memory lane.
Recipe: Watergate Salad
12. Easy Chipped Beef on Toast
Chipped beef on toast brings a wave of nostalgia for many who have memories of this Depression-era dish. The creamy, salty beef dish was popular for breakfast — and still is in some areas of the country. This recipe uses chipped beef, but in a pinch, you can substitute dried beef (though it is saltier). Another bonus is that it is a one-pan meal, meaning you can create the delicious gravy right in with the chipped beef. Though grandma likely served chipped beef on white bread, it also makes a great topping for biscuits or waffles.
Recipe: Easy Chipped Beef on Toast
13. Pineapple Upside Down Cake
This dessert has a longstanding history in the United States but was particularly popular in the '50s, '60s, and '70s. This recipe uses canned pineapple to get those perfect pineapple rings, but you'll make your own cake batter from scratch instead of using a boxed mix. The trickiest step is turning the cake upside down after baking. But not to worry — use parchment paper to line the bottom before the pineapple step and it'll be a breeze.
Recipe: Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake