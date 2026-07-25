Old School 70's Foods That Deserve A Comeback

What's groovier than disco music? Food that only could've existed in the 1970s, of course! This was a decade defined by reinvention. Our pantries were full of canned, boxed, and instant versions of sophisticated classics, and we started incorporating energy bars and wellness products into our diets — when we weren't scarfing down bowls of mini marshmallows, sour cream, and mandarin oranges. From the Watergate Scandal to space exploration, the biggest headlines of the '70s didn't only shape history, but the foods in our grocery stores, too.

And, yet, many '70s-era foods have seen better days. When was the last time you fondue'd anything or washed an olive loaf sandwich down with a tall glass of Tang? It's hard to believe that the foods our parents enjoyed as kids are now considered to be historical artifacts. So we have a proposal: Why don't we give these iconic '70s foods a chance at a comeback?

People are drawn to nostalgic foods now more than ever, so there's never been a better time to throw on some platform shoes and boogie your way to the kitchen. You never know: These old school '70s foods just might find their way back into our hearts — and onto our plates.