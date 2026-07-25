4 Kirkland Signature Desserts That'll Fool Guests Into Thinking They're Homemade

You're hosting a dinner party, and have already scored the best bottles of wine, planned a thoughtfully curated charcuterie board, and planned a few sides and a main. And for the dessert ... the dessert?! Even the most focused hosts can forget a sweet finish for the meal. Luckily, you can swing by Costco and grab a Kirkland Signature item from the bakery that tastes good enough to be homemade.

To be fair, not every item from Costco's bakery will impress your guests. Therefore, it takes a certain level of discernment when you're attempting to serve something store-bought, especially if you also made an amazing meal from scratch. A dry, uninspired cake isn't going to cut it, and something more elaborately made won't quite pass as a homemade dessert.

From cookies to pies, the Kirkland Signature line luckily has a lot to choose from, and offerings change based on seasons and holidays. 2026 has been a good year for new Costco bakery items, but many of the ones you'll want to buy for a homemade substitute are more classic offerings. For a dessert in a pinch, go for the sweets that can easily be heated up and dressed up at home, including favorites like the chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake, blueberry muffins, and chocolate chip cookies. Note that availability and pricing for the items below can vary by location.