4 Kirkland Signature Desserts That'll Fool Guests Into Thinking They're Homemade
You're hosting a dinner party, and have already scored the best bottles of wine, planned a thoughtfully curated charcuterie board, and planned a few sides and a main. And for the dessert ... the dessert?! Even the most focused hosts can forget a sweet finish for the meal. Luckily, you can swing by Costco and grab a Kirkland Signature item from the bakery that tastes good enough to be homemade.
To be fair, not every item from Costco's bakery will impress your guests. Therefore, it takes a certain level of discernment when you're attempting to serve something store-bought, especially if you also made an amazing meal from scratch. A dry, uninspired cake isn't going to cut it, and something more elaborately made won't quite pass as a homemade dessert.
From cookies to pies, the Kirkland Signature line luckily has a lot to choose from, and offerings change based on seasons and holidays. 2026 has been a good year for new Costco bakery items, but many of the ones you'll want to buy for a homemade substitute are more classic offerings. For a dessert in a pinch, go for the sweets that can easily be heated up and dressed up at home, including favorites like the chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake, blueberry muffins, and chocolate chip cookies. Note that availability and pricing for the items below can vary by location.
Chocolate mousse cake
If baking a cake from scratch sounds too technical, there's always the option of snagging a boxed mix. Or, skip out on mixing and actual baking by grabbing the chocolate mousse cake from Costco. On its own, it's a classic double layer cake with rich mousse filling and fudge icing. That said, it's begging for some simple upgrades.
Fresh berries, particularly red ones like raspberries or strawberries are the natural fit for topping this cake. A generous center of berry jam should work in place of fresh berries and could be especially tasty with crushed nuts. For a birthday cake, sprinkles, edible flowers, candles, or a tasteful dollop of whipped cream or ice cream are low effort ways to add something extra. This dessert is quite sturdy and transports well, so it'll survive the journey if you're heading to a dinner party away from home. The 10-inch cake costs $20.42, and it serves 16.
Chocolate chunk cookies
Going back to basics does not mean being boring, and the chocolate chunk cookies are here to prove that. These are dependable, consistent, and tasty, and they secured the top spot in Mashed's ranking of Costco bakery cookies. Unlike more uniform store-bought versions, these look homemade with uneven shapes and rough edges. The cookies feature chocolate chunks rather than chips and are baked to have a nice golden-brown color.
These are easy to serve without anyone suspecting they came from the store. Heat them up in the oven, they'll look like a fresh batch. Warming them up adds to the crisp edges, makes the chocolate gooey, and fills the house with the aroma of freshly baked cookies. Pair them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or use them to make quick ice cream sandwiches. The 24-pack is plentiful enough to serve a group of people, and it is priced at $11.34.
Blueberry and cream muffins
While Costco's blueberry muffins might not be considered a traditional dessert, they work well for a sweet option at brunch or after a meal with coffee. These generously-sized muffins have more of a homemade look, with rounded, cracked streusel tops. With a batter made with butter, the interior is soft and moist.
Aside from a breakfast treat, these can easily be dressed up to serve guests for dessert. Warm the muffins in the oven for a few minutes to soften them and create that fresh-baked aroma. The muffins can be dusted lightly with powdered sugar and served alongside whipped butter, honey, lemon curd, or jam. These can be sliced in half and toasted with a little butter to make golden edges. Or, use them as a solid base for a fruit parfait layered with berries and whipped cream. A pack of eight muffins is priced at $7.93.
Signature cheesecake
If one thing Costco is known for, it's the retailer's giant, 4-pound cheesecakes. One would likely not want to know the quantity of eggs and milk required to create such a bountiful dessert — and luckily you don't even need to think about that if you snag a cheesecake straight from Costco's bakery. While Costco has been known to release some decadent flavors, the signature cheesecake sticks with a rich New York style, featuring a graham cracker crust, standard cheesecake base, and topped with a ring of sour cream frosting.
This cheesecake is a beautiful blank canvas, ready for you to dress it up as your own creation. You can top it with your favorite fruit(s), perhaps something traditional like sliced strawberries or a more tropical variation like mango and passion fruit. Alternatively, you could copy a seasonal Costco cheesecake favorite and add a cherry pie filling. For chocolate lovers, consider a rich dark chocolate sauce with chocolate shavings. The 12-inch cheesecake serves 16, and is priced at $22.69. This item will be found in the refrigerated section of the Costco bakery.