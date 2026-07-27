4 Reasons Alcohol Is Banned For Astronauts In Space

Over 47% of US workers have a drink after a long day at work according to Annual Reviews, but there's one category of worker you won't see included in that statistic: astronauts in space. NASA astronauts, in particular, are banned from drinking booze on missions — alongside bread and soda, alcohol is one of the consumables not allowed on the ISS. Even though they often work 12- to 14-hour shifts and are essentially always on call in case of emergencies, astronauts have to find other ways to unwind.

The ban on alcohol in space began in 1972 after an attempt to add it to the menu of Skylab, the first U.S. space station. Sherry — specifically Paul Masson California Rare Cream Sherry — was initially chosen because it's a rather stable alcohol that's heated during the fermentation process, but the item was pulled before the start of the mission for P.R. reasons.

Despite the ban, alcohol has still found its way into space. French and Russian astronauts, in particular, have had a much more lenient relationship with booze given its cultural importance. There are even documented cases of Americans drinking alcohol, mainly as a means of socializing with other international astronauts. Still, public scrutiny, equipment safety, and astronaut performance are just a few of the reasons alcohol is technically banned in space.