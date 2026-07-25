Don't Make This Mistake When Shopping At Sam's Club

Sam's Club can be a tremendous boon for shoppers looking to save money by buying the more-than-typical quantities the warehouse club sells. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to approach your visit the wrong way and end up dealing with one of the huge mistakes everyone makes when shopping at Sam's Club. Although some mistakes are subtle or hard to anticipate, others can be thwarted through a bit of pre-shopping prep. That's undeniably the case with one mistake that's as common as it is avoidable: not making a shopping list before leaving home.

To be sure, shopping lists can be important at any grocery store. It's been a longstanding personal finance and consumer tip to use them, both for organizational reasons and to save money by limiting impulse purchases. However, the larger quantities and lower costs of products at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club make it even more vital to consider.

For one, Sam's Club may offer per-unit savings on many products, but shoppers must lay out extra cash to purchase the large quantities sold there. This doesn't just require more money up front. It also puts buyers on the hook to use all of their purchase: Even a relatively small amount of waste due to letting any of the product spoil or expire can change the cost calculus and eliminate the valuable Sam's Club savings.