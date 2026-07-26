This Cheesecake Factory Sister Chain May Be The Best Place To Order Meatballs, According To Reviews

The Cheesecake Factory's reputation surely precedes itself among American foodies. Its upscale affiliate Grand Lux Cafe is similarly famous for its massive menu and endless offerings. But its lesser-known sister chain North Italia, an upscale-casual Italian brand, boasts some of the tastiest meatballs of any restaurant — at least, according to reviews.

There are several ways to try the all-beef meatballs, which are made by hand daily and baked instead of fried for tenderness. The most popular is the Italian meatballs appetizer, which comes with rich polenta, homestyle marinara, and Grana Padano cheese. There's also crushed meatball ragù with crispy pancetta and bucatini, as well as a spicy meatball pizza with house ricotta and provolone. No matter the dish, they're some of the best popular chain restaurant meatballs available.

"Great food, service, and atmosphere ... The bruschetta duo and meatballs were amazing, as well as the tortellini and Sunday lasagna," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Portion size is perfect, the spaghetti and meatballs are great, and staff is friendly," another diner mentioned, adding the variety of wine is nice and outdoor area is pretty. "Had the margherita pizza, added pancetta and spicy meatballs. Top three pizzas [of] all time," another stated. "This is a chic place to eat. The vibe is very comfortable and laid-back ... The meatballs were also very flavorful and filling," said another customer. "The meatballs and pasta were delicious — very well-seasoned and fresh. The meatballs were drenched in cheese (big win)," said another diner.